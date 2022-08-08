Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
A sunny, one-day break from rain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 1.61 inches of precipitation Anchorage received from Sunday at 10 p.m. to. Monday at 10 p.m. was a record amount in a 24-hour period that hasn’t been seen in nearly 18 years according to Rick Thoman, with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
alaskasnewssource.com
Continuous rain raises river and stream levels
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain in Southcentral Alaska began Sunday night and continued right into Monday. Anchorage set a new daily rainfall record for August 8 when the city recorded 1.44 inches of rain as of 10 p.m. The Mirror Lake on-ramp is closed due to a landslide in the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, closing numerous roads so far. The Mat-Su Borough reported closures of West Little John Drive, West Wilderness Court, North Maid Marian Drive, North Burrow Street, Moose Meadows Road, and West River Aire Drive on their flooding webpage. Shrock Road, Sitze Road, West Deneki Drive and North Shushana Drive are all listed as blocked by the borough.
alaskasnewssource.com
A flow of lows means rain and even snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has been ensnared by a sizeable upper-level trough that sees multiple areas of surface low pressure moving underneath and directly over the state as we head into and through the weekend. Anchorage and southcentral will get a break between the rainy storm systems. Showers are...
alaskasnewssource.com
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to summer?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fireweed is already high this year — nearly six feet tall — and like the two colors that we see of pink and white, they correspond with two tales of what it means for the upcoming winter. Alaska Botanical Garden Education Specialist Patrick Ryan...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small slide has closed the Mirror Lake on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway. According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the on-ramp has been closed and drivers will need to use the Peters Creek on-ramp to enter the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway.
alaskasnewssource.com
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Anchorage
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
alaskasnewssource.com
Illegally dumped fish waste could lead to bears and fines, warns Fish and Game
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer is a popular time to be out on the water in Alaska with so many looking to fill freezers with fish ahead of the colder seasons. But, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is warning that it could cost fishermen for not discarding fish waste legally.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday. The Coast Guard was first notified Thursday evening “that the Maunalei, a 645-foot container ship, was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Summer is the time for school construction projects to get underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are a lot of things that need to get done leading up to kids going back to school, but what a lot of people may not realize is on the last day of school in the spring, kids head out and maintenance workers go in.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fatal crash shut down the Seward Highway in Turnagain Pass for hours late Monday night, according to Alaska State Troopers. Several units responded shortly after 10 p.m. to mile 67 of the Seward Highway, according to Girdwood Fire Department, for a crash involving a car and a motorhome.
marinelink.com
Containership Leaking Lubricant in Alaska
A U.S.-registered containership is reportedly leaking lubricant into the water near Anchorage, Alaska. On Thursday evening, personnel at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center received a notification that the 645-foot Maunalei was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska. The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was...
The media’s kill shot on Anchorage’s health director
The Anchorage Daily News and Alaska Public Media went after the Anchorage Health Department director with their long knives this week. After Joe Gerace was released from the hospital following a serious stroke, the reporters moved in on him with information they dug up that showed he had embellished his resume.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time in three years this October, the group announced on Facebook. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge...
travelawaits.com
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wetter and cooler weather likely for August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the record heat at the start of July, the month as a whole finished fairly seasonal. Thanks to the wetter and cooler latter half of July, the month ended with an average temperature of less than 60 degrees, one of only two years that Anchorage has seen over the last decade.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Health Director resigns, accused of falsifying credentials
alaskasnewssource.com
Ukrainian refugees help restore historic ferry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two months ago, Mykyta Zakharchenko and his partner Yelyzaveta Kovryha fled to Alaska after the war hit Ukraine. The two arrived in Anchorage in June as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. Through the program — with the help of sponsorship — the two were granted to stay in the United States for two years. After staying in Anchorage for two days, the couple moved to Ketchikan to start their new lives together.
alaskapublic.org
6 takeaways from our investigation of Anchorage health director Joe Gerace
Joe Gerace, who resigned suddenly as Anchorage health director on Monday citing his own health, used a fabricated resume to get the job, an investigation by American Public Media and Alaska Public Media has found. Gerace lied about his degrees, exaggerated his military experience, and misled the city about his medical training. In an interview prior to his resignation, Gerace veered between defending his resume as factual and admitting that it was misleading. Mayor Dave Bronson has yet to respond to the revelations or explain what his administration did to vet Gerace. “Joe’s service to Anchorage and the Anchorage Health Department is greatly appreciated,” Bronson said in a press release announcing Gerace’s resignation. “I will miss his dedication, hard work, and commitment to help our city’s underserved.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?. Meteorologist Joe Bartosik talks to a local expert to see if the meaning of fireweed folklore matches up with this year's fireweed growth and color. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide.
