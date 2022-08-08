Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Comeaux

Comeaux Spartans

2021 Record: 4-6

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Eric Holden

Note: Seeking first playoff appearance since 2019

Comeaux finished 2021 with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs.

To some, that's a foundation built for the future, but the Spartans were disappointed in the outcome. Now, the leaders on the team are holding each other to a high standard.

“The kids have taken ownership of the team,” head coach Eric Holden said. “They're regulating each other. They're holding each other accountable. That was kind of the name of the game coming in was stressing accountability and teamwork.”

“Everybody's on the same page this year,” senior linebacker Kylan Williams said. “Last year, we really didn't get to that level of a championship mindset, which is what we'd like to call it. This year, we're all on the same page. We're getting the freshmen in shape, we're coming together, and trying to finish the main goal.”

The Spartans boast enough tools to take the next step with multiple guys returning with significant playing experience.

Offensively, it's a two-man race to start at quarterback between juniors Colin Leger and Jayden Sonnier.

“Colin is probably the guy right now that's probably the most advanced out of them, but Jayden Sonnier is right on his tail,” Holden said. “It's going to be competition. Whoever's hot is going to stay in the game, and whoever's not will come to sit by me.”

“Colin and Jayden work every day,” senior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux said. “They're good students of the game. They work every day with me and my other receivers. There's going to be a competition like coach Holden said, and whoever's the hot man will win.”

Comeaux is also living by the motto ‘protect the shield’, which means to set a new standard for the program.

