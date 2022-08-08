Read full article on original website
SNP to host 6th Annual Night Sky Festival
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from August 19 through 21, 2022. Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.
WHSV
CrossKeys Vineyard’s new chef sourcing ingredients from Valley businesses
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - CrossKeys Vineyards recently hired new Executive Chef Leo Velazquez, who came from Texas, and since he joined the business there has been a heavy focus on using local ingredients in the dishes that are served at the Bistro. “I’m a slow food chef, meaning that...
WHSV
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
WHSV
Charlottesville, police have safety measures in place as Aug. 12th anniversary approaches
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are no specific, credible threats to connected to August 12. “The safety and well being of every member of the Charlottesville community remains our top priority,” City Manager Michael Rogers said. The city and the Charlottesville Police Department say they have safety...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
WHSV
Local producers celebrate National Farmers Market Week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Farmers Market Week runs August 7-13, and it’s a time to celebrate local producers. Vendors at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market said the market helps them meet new customers and get new ideas for their business. “You’re not really sure how you’re going to get...
WHSV
Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy and townhome projects
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater’s Town Council had the chance to hear from residents Tuesday night. The council held two public hearings before beginning its regularly scheduled meeting. The public hearings were for the sale of land that would turn a portion of the former Sergio’s pizza property into a Rite Aid.
WHSV
Broadway hosts Junior League Baseball Southeast Regional
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Broadway is hosting young baseball players for the Junior League Southeast Regional, where eight teams are competing for a spot in the World Series in Taylor, Michigan. The tournament is played as a double elimination draw that culminates in the final game on Tuesday....
WHSV
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents in Rockingham County will be looking for new child care when school starts up in two weeks. The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school childcare program at county elementary schools this year. The county’s Parks and...
WHSV
Staunton and Augusta County Flash Flooding August 8, 2003
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is no stranger to flash flooding. However it doesn’t take a widespread event nor a remnant hurricane (Like Camille or Isabel) to lead to flash flooding. Seventeen years before the August 2020 flash flooding event, another heavy rain event led to major flash flooding...
WHSV
Local schools prepare safety measures for upcoming year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As another school year kicks off in the Valley, local schools are prioritizing classroom safety. Rockingham County Public Schools are using multiple procedures to ensure the protection of students and teachers. The county is working with a school safety committee that includes law enforcement, first responders, and school staff members.
WHSV
Staunton flood two years later: how businesses are coping
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marks two years since the historic flood devastated parts of Staunton. Many businesses in the Queen City were already taking a financial hit due to COVID, then the flood came and cleared out many of them overnight. “We came in Sunday morning to absolute devastation,”...
WHSV
New animal rescue in Augusta County works to get pets out of shelters and into loving homes
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 2020 was a great year for a lot of shelters in Virginia. Tons of people were looking to adopt a pet, but that’s not the case anymore and shelters are filling up. A new nonprofit in the Augusta County area is working to help...
WHSV
A look at the storm that led to Staunton’s flash flood in August 2020
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In a matter of a few days in early August of 2020, the Shenandoah Valley went from nearly a widespread drought, to just about enough rain for most locations in the area. After several rounds of heavy rain and strong storms between August 5-7th, the stage was set for many areas. It wouldn’t take much rain for some areas to flood quickly. Storms were not widespread on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Late in the afternoon a few storms formed over Shenandoah mountain and moved east. The problem is, these were slow moving. Slow moving storms means heavy rain.
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
WHSV
‘I’m actually feeling pretty good.’ Lexington man eating Taco Bell for 30 days over halfway through
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three weeks ago, the country was introduced to the Lexington athlete-turned-filmmaker setting out to perform a super-size-like experiment where he will eat nothing but Taco Bell for 30 days to see if he can improve his health. This past Sunday, Sam Reid passed day 15. “I’m...
WHSV
Luray looking at ordinance to help reduce abandoned buildings
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Town Council reviewed an ordinance draft from its town attorney Monday night that would help incentivize the revitalization of abandoned and blighted buildings in the town. Addressing abandoned buildings in the town was a goal set by the council at the beginning of the...
WHSV
Sentara RMH makes progress in staffing shortages; still looking to fill spots
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staffing shortages have begun to impact every area of the workforce, and medical facilities are just one piece of that. When the pandemic struck, many nurses were met with long workdays and hostile patients. Some made the choice to leave the field. Now, many hospitals, including...
WHSV
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 at the 296 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The scene is clear as of 5:14 p.m., according to VDOT. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV...
