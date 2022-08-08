ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

SNP to host 6th Annual Night Sky Festival

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from August 19 through 21, 2022. Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

20-Yard Dash: Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Local producers celebrate National Farmers Market Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Farmers Market Week runs August 7-13, and it’s a time to celebrate local producers. Vendors at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market said the market helps them meet new customers and get new ideas for their business. “You’re not really sure how you’re going to get...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy and townhome projects

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater’s Town Council had the chance to hear from residents Tuesday night. The council held two public hearings before beginning its regularly scheduled meeting. The public hearings were for the sale of land that would turn a portion of the former Sergio’s pizza property into a Rite Aid.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Broadway hosts Junior League Baseball Southeast Regional

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Broadway is hosting young baseball players for the Junior League Southeast Regional, where eight teams are competing for a spot in the World Series in Taylor, Michigan. The tournament is played as a double elimination draw that culminates in the final game on Tuesday....
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Staunton and Augusta County Flash Flooding August 8, 2003

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is no stranger to flash flooding. However it doesn’t take a widespread event nor a remnant hurricane (Like Camille or Isabel) to lead to flash flooding. Seventeen years before the August 2020 flash flooding event, another heavy rain event led to major flash flooding...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Local schools prepare safety measures for upcoming year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As another school year kicks off in the Valley, local schools are prioritizing classroom safety. Rockingham County Public Schools are using multiple procedures to ensure the protection of students and teachers. The county is working with a school safety committee that includes law enforcement, first responders, and school staff members.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton flood two years later: how businesses are coping

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marks two years since the historic flood devastated parts of Staunton. Many businesses in the Queen City were already taking a financial hit due to COVID, then the flood came and cleared out many of them overnight. “We came in Sunday morning to absolute devastation,”...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

A look at the storm that led to Staunton’s flash flood in August 2020

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In a matter of a few days in early August of 2020, the Shenandoah Valley went from nearly a widespread drought, to just about enough rain for most locations in the area. After several rounds of heavy rain and strong storms between August 5-7th, the stage was set for many areas. It wouldn’t take much rain for some areas to flood quickly. Storms were not widespread on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Late in the afternoon a few storms formed over Shenandoah mountain and moved east. The problem is, these were slow moving. Slow moving storms means heavy rain.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Luray looking at ordinance to help reduce abandoned buildings

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Town Council reviewed an ordinance draft from its town attorney Monday night that would help incentivize the revitalization of abandoned and blighted buildings in the town. Addressing abandoned buildings in the town was a goal set by the council at the beginning of the...
LURAY, VA

