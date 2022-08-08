ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

wcyb.com

Buck Van Huss sports dome closes due to inspection

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School was built in the 1960s and is made entirely of wood. Due to the dome's age and design, it is being analyzed for structural safety. "We got that initial data report back on Monday of last...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie helped lead the Tribe to its first state championship in more than half a century. The senior says basketball is his favorite sport but football is probably his best sport. Defenses will have to defend with caution when going up against Gillespie...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Greeneville's Adjatay Dabbs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Adjatay Dabbs has defined the meaning of patience. The Greeneville wide receiver is entering his senior season and has had limited opportunities to produce his first three seasons. His lack of opportunities hasn't been because of a lack of talent. It's because when you play...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne

Twin Springs returns one of the top playmakers in Southwest Virginia in running back Ryan Horne. The senior ran for close to 1,500 yards last year, while missing two regular season games due to injury. Horne says last year's playoff loss to Patrick Henry forced himself and his teammates to...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Blountville, TN
Blountville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
Blountville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Football
wjhl.com

Jogging For Jess Memorial 5K Race

(WJHL) Erin Turner, one of the organizers tells us about this year’s run coming up August 13, 2022 at 8 AM at Tusculum University. The race is a birthday celebration and memorial for Jessica Colter, killed in a car crash in Dec 2020 at the young age of 21.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Gavin Cross joining Columbia Fireflies

Bristol native Gavin Cross is moving up in the Kansas City Royals organization. Cross is joining the Columbia Fireflies, the Low-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Cross made his professional debut last week for the Royals rookie league team in Arizona. He will join the Fireflies for their game on Tuesday at Myrtle Beach.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJHL

ETSU names new women’s basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Athletics announced Monday morning that Brenda Mock would take over as head coach of the women’s basketball team — one week after the firing of head coach Simon Harris. ETSU announced on Aug. 1 that Harris had been suspended with pay amid allegations of NCAA […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Justin Hilton
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Petcare Cremations

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol businesses already preparing for Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — In just one month, Rhythm and Roots returns for the 21 year and businesses are already gearing up for the three day festival. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Leah Ross with the Birthplace of Country Music hopes attendance levels will be high again. "Our attendance was...
BRISTOL, TN
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports
Kingsport Times-News

Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport

My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Funeral arrangements announced for former Virginia Delegate Joe Johnson

Details have been released regarding the funeral for former Virginia Delegate Joe Johnson. Johnson served in the House of Delegates for nearly 30 years. The family of the Washington County-native and Emory & Henry graduate will accept friends and family from 4 until 8 Friday afternoon at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

First phase of Riverbend Park construction underway

KINGSPORT — The first steps toward creating the newest park in the Model City are underway. Crews are in the process of clearing debris for the new Riverbend Park, which will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Former Northeast State vice president to take over as president in September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former vice president of Northeast State Community College will be the college's next president, beginning September 30. The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Jeff McCord on Monday. McCord is currently commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce...
NASHVILLE, TN

