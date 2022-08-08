Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Buck Van Huss sports dome closes due to inspection
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School was built in the 1960s and is made entirely of wood. Due to the dome's age and design, it is being analyzed for structural safety. "We got that initial data report back on Monday of last...
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie helped lead the Tribe to its first state championship in more than half a century. The senior says basketball is his favorite sport but football is probably his best sport. Defenses will have to defend with caution when going up against Gillespie...
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Greeneville's Adjatay Dabbs
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Adjatay Dabbs has defined the meaning of patience. The Greeneville wide receiver is entering his senior season and has had limited opportunities to produce his first three seasons. His lack of opportunities hasn't been because of a lack of talent. It's because when you play...
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne
Twin Springs returns one of the top playmakers in Southwest Virginia in running back Ryan Horne. The senior ran for close to 1,500 yards last year, while missing two regular season games due to injury. Horne says last year's playoff loss to Patrick Henry forced himself and his teammates to...
wjhl.com
Jogging For Jess Memorial 5K Race
(WJHL) Erin Turner, one of the organizers tells us about this year’s run coming up August 13, 2022 at 8 AM at Tusculum University. The race is a birthday celebration and memorial for Jessica Colter, killed in a car crash in Dec 2020 at the young age of 21.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
wcyb.com
Gavin Cross joining Columbia Fireflies
Bristol native Gavin Cross is moving up in the Kansas City Royals organization. Cross is joining the Columbia Fireflies, the Low-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Cross made his professional debut last week for the Royals rookie league team in Arizona. He will join the Fireflies for their game on Tuesday at Myrtle Beach.
ETSU names new women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Athletics announced Monday morning that Brenda Mock would take over as head coach of the women’s basketball team — one week after the firing of head coach Simon Harris. ETSU announced on Aug. 1 that Harris had been suspended with pay amid allegations of NCAA […]
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
wjhl.com
A Visit to Petcare Cremations
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
Mabry-Hazen House hosts guided tours to commemorate Emancipation Day in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 8, 1863, a group of enslaved African Americans in Greeneville, Tennessee, became free from their enslaver, Andrew Johnson, who later became the seventeenth president of the United States. August 8 is known as Emancipation Day in Tennessee. Since the first celebration in 1871, many...
wcyb.com
Bristol businesses already preparing for Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — In just one month, Rhythm and Roots returns for the 21 year and businesses are already gearing up for the three day festival. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Leah Ross with the Birthplace of Country Music hopes attendance levels will be high again. "Our attendance was...
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
wcyb.com
Pro skater Tony Hawk sends message of encouragement to Skate Bristol group
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local alternative sports community received a special shoutout from Tony Hawk, a professional skateboarder, over the weekend. He sent a Facebook video to members of Skate Bristol. That group is made up of local skaters, rollerblades, and BMX riders. Hawk sent them a message...
Kingsport Times-News
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport
My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
wcyb.com
Funeral arrangements announced for former Virginia Delegate Joe Johnson
Details have been released regarding the funeral for former Virginia Delegate Joe Johnson. Johnson served in the House of Delegates for nearly 30 years. The family of the Washington County-native and Emory & Henry graduate will accept friends and family from 4 until 8 Friday afternoon at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
Kingsport Times-News
First phase of Riverbend Park construction underway
KINGSPORT — The first steps toward creating the newest park in the Model City are underway. Crews are in the process of clearing debris for the new Riverbend Park, which will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
wcyb.com
Former Northeast State vice president to take over as president in September
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former vice president of Northeast State Community College will be the college's next president, beginning September 30. The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Jeff McCord on Monday. McCord is currently commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
Johnson City Press
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan school board looking at $25 million for three school renovations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High School, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary may be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. They would likely funded mostly mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
