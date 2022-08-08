ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie helped lead the Tribe to its first state championship in more than half a century. The senior says basketball is his favorite sport but football is probably his best sport. Defenses will have to defend with caution when going up against Gillespie...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne

Twin Springs returns one of the top playmakers in Southwest Virginia in running back Ryan Horne. The senior ran for close to 1,500 yards last year, while missing two regular season games due to injury. Horne says last year's playoff loss to Patrick Henry forced himself and his teammates to...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Buck Van Huss sports dome closes due to inspection

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School was built in the 1960s and is made entirely of wood. Due to the dome's age and design, it is being analyzed for structural safety. "We got that initial data report back on Monday of last...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Gavin Cross joining Columbia Fireflies

Bristol native Gavin Cross is moving up in the Kansas City Royals organization. Cross is joining the Columbia Fireflies, the Low-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Cross made his professional debut last week for the Royals rookie league team in Arizona. He will join the Fireflies for their game on Tuesday at Myrtle Beach.
COLUMBIA, SC
wjhl.com

Jogging For Jess Memorial 5K Race

(WJHL) Erin Turner, one of the organizers tells us about this year’s run coming up August 13, 2022 at 8 AM at Tusculum University. The race is a birthday celebration and memorial for Jessica Colter, killed in a car crash in Dec 2020 at the young age of 21.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Brenda Mock Brown named new ETSU head women's basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Brenda Mock Brown was named the new ETSU head women's basketball coach on Monday. Mock was the former coach of UNC Asheville for eight seasons, which included winning records in her last five seasons. She took UNC Asheville to the NCAA Tournament twice during...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Petcare Cremations

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville gun thief on the loose

THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton High School softball field construction...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport

My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
KINGSPORT, TN

