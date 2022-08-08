Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Brenda Mock Brown named new ETSU head women's basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Brenda Mock Brown was named the new ETSU head women's basketball coach on Monday. Mock was the former coach of UNC Asheville for eight seasons, which included winning records in her last five seasons. She took UNC Asheville to the NCAA Tournament twice during...
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie helped lead the Tribe to its first state championship in more than half a century. The senior says basketball is his favorite sport but football is probably his best sport. Defenses will have to defend with caution when going up against Gillespie...
McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
wcyb.com
Buck Van Huss sports dome closes due to inspection
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School was built in the 1960s and is made entirely of wood. Due to the dome's age and design, it is being analyzed for structural safety. "We got that initial data report back on Monday of last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne
Twin Springs returns one of the top playmakers in Southwest Virginia in running back Ryan Horne. The senior ran for close to 1,500 yards last year, while missing two regular season games due to injury. Horne says last year's playoff loss to Patrick Henry forced himself and his teammates to...
Jonesborough, August 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The David Crockett High School football team will have a game with Jefferson County High School on August 09, 2022, 15:00:00. David Crockett High SchoolJefferson County High School.
wcyb.com
Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett closed following testing of dome
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss Dome is currently closed at Dobyns-Bennett High School. As part of re-roofing all across Dobyns-Bennett, Kingsport City Schools said they proactively wanted to conduct testing on the roof of the dome, which is wood. The dome was built in the 1960s.
wcyb.com
South Greene looking to reload in 2022
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Greene football team has had an impressive run of late, with four straight winning seasons. But the Rebels lost most of that nucleolus to graduation last year. So South Greene will be looking for new leadership in 2022, particularly at quarterback. Head coach Shawn Jones says, once they figure that out, the Rebels should be poised for another big season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Jogging For Jess Memorial 5K Race
(WJHL) Erin Turner, one of the organizers tells us about this year’s run coming up August 13, 2022 at 8 AM at Tusculum University. The race is a birthday celebration and memorial for Jessica Colter, killed in a car crash in Dec 2020 at the young age of 21.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
wcyb.com
Pro skater Tony Hawk sends message of encouragement to Skate Bristol group
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local alternative sports community received a special shoutout from Tony Hawk, a professional skateboarder, over the weekend. He sent a Facebook video to members of Skate Bristol. That group is made up of local skaters, rollerblades, and BMX riders. Hawk sent them a message...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Should Kingsport schools require uniforms?
Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Especially given the impact of school uniforms on students and parents, that debate should be...
Kingsport Times-News
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport
My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
Kingsport Times-News
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan BOE looking at $25M for three school renovations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary could be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. The improvements would probably be funded mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
wjhl.com
A Visit to Petcare Cremations
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
Comments / 0