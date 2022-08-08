ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Brenda Mock Brown named new ETSU head women's basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Brenda Mock Brown was named the new ETSU head women's basketball coach on Monday. Mock was the former coach of UNC Asheville for eight seasons, which included winning records in her last five seasons. She took UNC Asheville to the NCAA Tournament twice during...
News 5 to Watch: Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie helped lead the Tribe to its first state championship in more than half a century. The senior says basketball is his favorite sport but football is probably his best sport. Defenses will have to defend with caution when going up against Gillespie...
McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
Buck Van Huss sports dome closes due to inspection

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School was built in the 1960s and is made entirely of wood. Due to the dome's age and design, it is being analyzed for structural safety. "We got that initial data report back on Monday of last...
News 5 to Watch: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne

Twin Springs returns one of the top playmakers in Southwest Virginia in running back Ryan Horne. The senior ran for close to 1,500 yards last year, while missing two regular season games due to injury. Horne says last year's playoff loss to Patrick Henry forced himself and his teammates to...
Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett closed following testing of dome

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss Dome is currently closed at Dobyns-Bennett High School. As part of re-roofing all across Dobyns-Bennett, Kingsport City Schools said they proactively wanted to conduct testing on the roof of the dome, which is wood. The dome was built in the 1960s.
South Greene looking to reload in 2022

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Greene football team has had an impressive run of late, with four straight winning seasons. But the Rebels lost most of that nucleolus to graduation last year. So South Greene will be looking for new leadership in 2022, particularly at quarterback. Head coach Shawn Jones says, once they figure that out, the Rebels should be poised for another big season.
Jogging For Jess Memorial 5K Race

(WJHL) Erin Turner, one of the organizers tells us about this year’s run coming up August 13, 2022 at 8 AM at Tusculum University. The race is a birthday celebration and memorial for Jessica Colter, killed in a car crash in Dec 2020 at the young age of 21.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
Editorial: Should Kingsport schools require uniforms?

Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Especially given the impact of school uniforms on students and parents, that debate should be...
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport

My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan BOE looking at $25M for three school renovations

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary could be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. The improvements would probably be funded mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
A Visit to Petcare Cremations

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
