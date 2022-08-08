ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, VA

Virginia Mercury

Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens

The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
DC News Now

Rescued beagles arrive in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said it would welcome 16 of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland County, Va. The Humane Society of the United States has been coordinating efforts with numerous shelters to place all 4,000 dogs that were rescued from […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Dozens of rescued Beagles need forever homes, donations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens of rescued Beagles need forever homes, donations. Last month, PETA mounted a rescue effort for over 4,000 beagles inside a breeding mill in Cumberland,...
CUMBERLAND, VA
Boomer Magazine

2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes

Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

SNP to host 6th Annual Night Sky Festival

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from August 19 through 21, 2022. Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.
LURAY, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Carbon dioxide shortages could impact local breweries

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A carbon dioxide shortage is impacting local breweries in Virginia and across the country. CO2 is used in many parts of the brewing process. “There aren’t actually a lot of parts of the brewing process that doesn’t use CO2,” Jeffrey Moon, owner of Restless Moons Brewery said.
VIRGINIA STATE

