WHSV
New animal rescue in Augusta County works to get pets out of shelters and into loving homes
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 2020 was a great year for a lot of shelters in Virginia. Tons of people were looking to adopt a pet, but that’s not the case anymore and shelters are filling up. A new nonprofit in the Augusta County area is working to help...
WSLS
🔒 Survey: What’s the best swimming hole in Central, Southwest Virginia?
It’s no secret that we’ve had one HOT summer this year, and many of us have been looking for ways to cool off. I can’t speak for you guys, but I’m sure we all can agree that there’s nothing quite like taking a dip in a swimming hole on a hot summer day.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
Rescued beagles arrive in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said it would welcome 16 of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland County, Va. The Humane Society of the United States has been coordinating efforts with numerous shelters to place all 4,000 dogs that were rescued from […]
WRAL
Dozens of rescued Beagles need forever homes, donations
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens of rescued Beagles need forever homes, donations. Last month, PETA mounted a rescue effort for over 4,000 beagles inside a breeding mill in Cumberland,...
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
WHSV
Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes
Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
WHSV
CrossKeys Vineyard’s new chef sourcing ingredients from Valley businesses
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - CrossKeys Vineyards recently hired new Executive Chef Leo Velazquez, who came from Texas, and since he joined the business there has been a heavy focus on using local ingredients in the dishes that are served at the Bistro. “I’m a slow food chef, meaning that...
WHSV
SNP to host 6th Annual Night Sky Festival
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from August 19 through 21, 2022. Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
WHSV
Carbon dioxide shortages could impact local breweries
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A carbon dioxide shortage is impacting local breweries in Virginia and across the country. CO2 is used in many parts of the brewing process. “There aren’t actually a lot of parts of the brewing process that doesn’t use CO2,” Jeffrey Moon, owner of Restless Moons Brewery said.
Virginia Department of Forestry announces $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting projects
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting efforts this fall and in the spring of 2023.
