Los Angeles, CA

SheKnows

Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
Us Weekly

Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
The Independent

Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks

Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
womenfitness.net

Women’s Essential Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, Assorted

For over three decades, HUE has been a fresh and innovative force in fashion leg Wear. Essential Denim skimmers offer the casual style of cuffed-ankle jeans with the soft feel of your most-loved leggings. Delightful details include two functional back pockets and jean detailing with rivets. Pair these skimmers with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that’ll take you from breakfast to bedtime. Wherever you go and whatever you do, HUE sets you up for style success with fun, fresh, and fashionable ideas in leg Wear and beyond.
Harper's Bazaar

13 Things Tory Burch Would Buy Again

Need some shopping inspiration? In Lucky 13, fashion tastemakers share the 13 items they're loving so much, they'd hit "Add to Cart" twice. Tory Burch refuses easy labels, for herself and for her brand. "My tastes have always been eclectic, but they've grown more so over the years," she tells BAZAAR.com. "Even I'm surprised by what I like! It's always an unpredictable mix—high and low, vintage and new."
The Independent

M&S is selling a £35 alternative to Miu Miu’s £550 viral ballet pumps

Wishlists at the ready, the latest It-shoe has arrived. Dubbed the buy of the season, Miu Miu’s luxe satin ballet pumps are the embodiment of TikTok’s viral #balletcore aesthetic.From romanticised cottagecore to hot pink Barbiecore, hyper-femininity is being embraced everywhere in the style set’s latest trends – culminating in the dainty ballet flat revival.Though one of the more divisive trends (the school association is hard to shake), the femimine-yet-functional pumps are a versatile footwear choice. In the early-aughts, Kate Moss wore hers with jeans and Sienna Miller has continued her tradition of pairing with mini dresses. Meanwhile, Zoe Kravtiz often...
Footwear News

J Balvin Goes Colorfully Blue in Dior With Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in Gold Sandals at ACE Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. J Balvin swapped suiting for a colorful streetwear ensemble at the 2022 Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. The Colombian musician made waves at the event’s ceremony at Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday night, where he was bestowed with the Global Style Icon award. While accepting his sparkling award at the 26th annual event, Balvin hit the red carpet with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, wearing a head-to-toe ensemble by Dior. Designed by Kim Jones, Balvin’s outfit featured pale blue corduroy trousers in a wide-leg silhouette. Continuing his oversized look was an equally wide collared shirt, featuring a similar blue...
Footwear News

Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch proved yet again that fashion risks are necessary. Case in point: her latest look. The “Vampire Diaries” star looked uber-chic while out in New York City today. Deutch was all smiles as she made her way out of black vehicle in the Big Apple. She wore a sparkling cream ankle-length gown. The shimmery silhouette featured a white lace overlay at the top and a black bow at the center. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoop earrings. “The Outfit” actress styled her...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Just Launched a Tween Clothing Section on Its Site — Here Are the Best Brands to Shop

Click here to read the full article. During your kid’s tween years, something interesting happens fashion-wise: they begin to develop a style. Sometime between the ages of 8-12, they stop haphazardly grabbing whatever’s in their drawer, no matter how hideously mismatched it is, and start caring just a smidge about their appearance. (This may or may not coincide with the advent of decent personal hygiene, but don’t worry, that’s coming.) The problem with tween fashion has traditionally been the choices — either the clothes that fit them are too babyish, or too grown. They want a look that’s a bit more...
Footwear News

Emmy Rossum Swaps Low-Heeled ’70s Pumps for White Sneakers While Filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Click here to read the full article. Emmy Rossum epitomized ’70s style while filming “The Crowded Room” in New York City. The actress stars in the Apple TV+ true crime anthology series as Candy Sullivan, the mother of the murderous Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland). While filming an autumn-set scene, the “Angelyne” star was dressed in era-appropriate attire: an olive green wool sweater with short sleeves, as well as a knee-length skirt with a checkerboard pattern. The two pieces contrasted with varying textures, but were connected through their matching hues. Rossum’s costume also included sheer hosiery, a thin leather watch, gold pendant...
