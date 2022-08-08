ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Money

10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices

Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Insurance#Car Rentals#New Cars#Aaa
BBC

Uber attracts record number of drivers as cost of living bites

The number of people driving for Uber has hit an all time high, as concerns about the rising cost of living push people to find new ways to make money. Almost 5 million people are now picking up passengers or making food deliveries for the company, 31% more than last year, boss Dara Khosrowshahi said.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Europe’s Most Populous City Has Virtually No Electric Vehicles

Europe is gaining a reputation as a leading EV market, but its biggest city by population still presents a huge opportunity. Europe’s electric vehicle adoption is very spotty. There are cities in Europe where EV adoption has gone so far as to have Low Emission Zones. These are urban zones in European cities where only the least polluting vehicles are allowed on the roads. France was an early adopter and has had LEZs for years. By contrast, Europe’s largest city by population, Istanbul in Türkiye, has virtually no electric vehicles. What is our primary source? First-hand observation.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy