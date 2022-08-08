Read full article on original website
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
The 15 Most Affordable Beach Towns In America
As stunning as it is, living on the coast tends to come with a hefty price tag. Here are the country's most affordable beach towns that won't break the bank.
Home Prices Are Plummeting In The Pacific Northwest More Than Anywhere Else
It's happening! Everybody remain calm! A significant number of sellers in America, especially those in the Pacific Northwest, are cutting home prices as high mortgage rates and fears of a potential recession have put many potential buyers at bay. A new report by Redfin showed that more than 25% of...
10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices
Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
Uber is sending befuddled passengers step-by-step instructions for opening the doors on a Tesla
Tesla doors are unlike any others on the market and have been known to cause confusion or at times frustration for drivers and passengers.
Tired of paying for gas? Here are the most bike-friendly cities in America in 2022
Going to the gas station is downright painful these days. We’ve seen some of the highest gas prices in history this year and people are fed up. It’s gotten so bad that some drivers are even ditching their four wheels for two.
BBC
Uber attracts record number of drivers as cost of living bites
The number of people driving for Uber has hit an all time high, as concerns about the rising cost of living push people to find new ways to make money. Almost 5 million people are now picking up passengers or making food deliveries for the company, 31% more than last year, boss Dara Khosrowshahi said.
lonelyplanet.com
Take the road less travelled on the top 10 quiet and scenic routes in the US
America is the home of classic road trip trails like Route 66, but if you’re looking for something off the beaten path, check out the top 10 quiet and scenic routes in the US. Geotab, a company specializing in connected transportation, studied national road traffic data to find out...
torquenews.com
Europe’s Most Populous City Has Virtually No Electric Vehicles
Europe is gaining a reputation as a leading EV market, but its biggest city by population still presents a huge opportunity. Europe’s electric vehicle adoption is very spotty. There are cities in Europe where EV adoption has gone so far as to have Low Emission Zones. These are urban zones in European cities where only the least polluting vehicles are allowed on the roads. France was an early adopter and has had LEZs for years. By contrast, Europe’s largest city by population, Istanbul in Türkiye, has virtually no electric vehicles. What is our primary source? First-hand observation.
CARS・
