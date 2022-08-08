Europe is gaining a reputation as a leading EV market, but its biggest city by population still presents a huge opportunity. Europe’s electric vehicle adoption is very spotty. There are cities in Europe where EV adoption has gone so far as to have Low Emission Zones. These are urban zones in European cities where only the least polluting vehicles are allowed on the roads. France was an early adopter and has had LEZs for years. By contrast, Europe’s largest city by population, Istanbul in Türkiye, has virtually no electric vehicles. What is our primary source? First-hand observation.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO