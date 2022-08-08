MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man has drowned after swimming in an undesignated area at Wright’s Pond in Medford, according to police. On Sunday afternoon, a caller to Medford Police was “frantically screaming for help” that a friend went underwater and did not resurface. When police and fire arrived at the Wright’s Pond swim area, they quickly determined that the missing person was at the far side of the pond, outside the designated swim area.

