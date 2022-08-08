Read full article on original website
Officials make dramatic boat rescue in Bourne
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials made a dramatic boat rescue of a group off the Bourne coast over the weekend amid windy conditions and choppy waves. “Wind conditions and waves, they have a dramatic impact on boats, and things can happen very fast,” said Chris Southwood, director of the Bourne Department of Natural Resources.
Man drowns at Medford pond
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man has drowned after swimming in an undesignated area at Wright’s Pond in Medford, according to police. On Sunday afternoon, a caller to Medford Police was “frantically screaming for help” that a friend went underwater and did not resurface. When police and fire arrived at the Wright’s Pond swim area, they quickly determined that the missing person was at the far side of the pond, outside the designated swim area.
Crane tips onto Winchester construction site
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane at a Winchester construction site tipped onto a partially finished building, damaging the building. According to the Winchester Police Department, the Rubicon construction site is for a partially constructed five-story apartment complex on Wainwright Road and Cambridge Road near the Woburn line. “Upon arrival...
WATCH: Police swarm a Block Island Ferry arresting several people after fight onboard
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) - Police arrested several people after a fight broke out onboard a Block Island Ferry. A newly released video shows police pulling up behind the boat Monday night and jumping onboard. When the ferry docked in Narragansett, police swarmed onto the ship and used K9s to search...
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Lexington center Monday afternoon. Witnesses said the lights went out in businesses along Massachusetts Avenue, and then they saw the smoke coming from a nearby building. Firefighters said the fire has been contained, but all roads in the area are...
House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe
Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
Pickup truck crashes into tree
(WJAR) — A pickup truck crashed into a tree on Bedford Street on Monday afternoon. Crews were called to 225 Bedford Street shortly after noon where the driver had already removed himself from the truck prior to their arrival. According to Lakeville Fire Department, the driver was injured but...
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
Quincy Police: SWAT team called in for suspect barricaded in storage facility
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is believed to have barricaded himself in a rental storage facility in Quincy, according to police. The Quincy Police Department announced a SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to Washington Street Tuesday morning, where the suspect allegedly barricaded himself in an “interior room.”
Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
