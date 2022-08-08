Read full article on original website
John Patrick Mullan
2d ago
storms? what storms, haven't seen a storm in Middlesex Valley in two week. The Middlesex Canal runs behind my house, it's been bone dry for two months.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Payoff Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Government says over half of MA suffering from severe drought
BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that 57% of Massachusetts is in a severe drought, with 95% experiencing moderate drought conditions as the hot, dry weather takes its toll. “Conditions seemed to have worsened over the course of the summer so far, and the secretary of...
whdh.com
Storms topple trees, cut power for residents throughout Massachusetts
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay Staters continued to feel the impact of Sunday’s severe storms as some residents woke up to property damage while others remained without power. Trees fell on homes and cars in Waltham, while cleanup crews operated throughout the greater Boston region. In Medford, downed trees likely caused outages since Sunday night.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Overhead sign falls onto Massachusetts interstate
WORCESTER, Mass. — MassDOT engineers are performing a structural review of all overhead signs along a Massachusetts interstate after an overhead sign collapsed onto the road Tuesday morning. According to MassDOT, first responders received a call around 7 a.m. about a fallen sign on Interstate 190 southbound just prior...
whdh.com
City of Boston heat emergency extended through Tuesday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has again extended the city’s heat emergency through Tuesday, August 9, due to upcoming weather forecasts. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in a statement. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, it is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
As Massachusetts drought continues into August, officials recommend upgrading severity to ‘critical’ in over half the state
Officials involved in drought management are recommending a critical drought declaration in four out of the seven drought regions in Massachusetts as high temperatures and low rainfall totals continue to keep the state dry. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card still needs to officially approve the suggestions from Drought...
NECN
Temperatures Begin to Cool Down
Thunderstorms continue to roll through New England, mainly southern New England this evening as a cold front moves through. This will bring us a dramatic cool down for the rest of our 10-day forecast and highs in the 70s in Boston by tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
No Power for Nearly 15,900 Homes in Massachusetts After 12 Thunderstorms Passed Through Greater Boston
Due to the 12 storms that hit the Greater Boston area on Sunday, nearly 15,900 homes in Massachusetts will be without electricity through the night. A few showers and storms are developing, some of which could be strong to severe with hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds. It will be a windy, hot, and humid evening.
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
graftoncommon.com
Heat knocks out power in Grafton, Millbury; thunderstorm coming
Is it hot in here? You’re not alone. Roughly 3,000 homes in Grafton and Millbury are without power, likely caused by the stress of everyone trying to stay cool during the extended heatwave. National Grid reports power may be restored by 7:30 p.m. The National Weather Service, meanwhile, says...
WCVB
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said.
whdh.com
Officials make dramatic boat rescue in Bourne
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials made a dramatic boat rescue of a group off the Bourne coast over the weekend amid windy conditions and choppy waves. “Wind conditions and waves, they have a dramatic impact on boats, and things can happen very fast,” said Chris Southwood, director of the Bourne Department of Natural Resources.
whdh.com
Heat Advisory Monday And Tuesday
7Weather- A Heat Advisory has been extended and is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 90s and the feels like temperature will be around 100º. Monday is another hot and humid day with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Boston is near-record heat again. The forecast is 96º and the current record is 96º set back into 1983.
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
nbcboston.com
VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee
A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
Comments / 1