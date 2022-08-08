Effective: 2022-08-07 18:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pleasant, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Castle Hot Springs, or 9 miles northwest of New River, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New River, Lake Pleasant and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 227 and 241. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 13 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO