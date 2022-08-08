ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River, NJ
New Jersey State
Toms River, NJ
Rhode Island State
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
RED BANK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
247Sports

What Cam Spencer is bringing to Rutgers Basketball

In a world where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door shuffling players in and out of college basketball programs, Rutgers had very little movement this past offseason. No players left via the transfer portal and the staff added just one. After playing the past three seasons at Loyola-Maryland, Cam Spencer has joined the Scarlet Knights, giving the team a bona fide outside scoring threat.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POWER OUTAGES

Route 37 Eastbound apparently has no power from Route 166/Main Street to Vaughn Avenue, with traffic lights out at Peter Avenue, Washington Street, and Vaughn Avenue. Wawas at River Avenue and Hooper Avenue have both gone dark and are closed. Electric crews and police are scattered down the stretch of Route 37 experiencing the blackout, working diligently to restore power. If you must travel this area, please do so with caution. And let us know in the comments if you have power in your area!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT WITH CAR INTO POLE, POLE DOWN, INJURIES

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Hooper and Fischer in front of Water's Edge Condos where a car went into a pole and the pole is laying across the lanes. Fischer northbound is temporarily shut down. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country's best

An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey's representative.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

