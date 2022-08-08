Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER: POWER OUTAGES
Route 37 Eastbound apparently has no power from Route 166/Main Street to Vaughn Avenue, with traffic lights out at Peter Avenue, Washington Street, and Vaughn Avenue. Wawas at River Avenue and Hooper Avenue have both gone dark and are closed. Electric crews and police are scattered down the stretch of Route 37 experiencing the blackout, working diligently to restore power. If you must travel this area, please do so with caution. And let us know in the comments if you have power in your area!
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT WITH CAR INTO POLE, POLE DOWN, INJURIES
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Hooper and Fischer in front of Water’s Edge Condos where a car went into a pole and the pole is laying across the lanes. Fischer northbound is temporarily shut down. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is not known.
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
