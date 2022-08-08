ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm

Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades, if the proposed Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels. But there are also provisions in the bill that are supportive of fossil fuel expansion. And some who live and work where climate and environmental injustices are the norm worry that those parts of the bill force their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health, and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
INCOME TAX
fcfreepress

Senator Bob Casey Applauds Inflation Reduction Act Package

Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is announcing that Senate Democrats passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act to lower health care and prescription drug costs for families and older adults, ensure American manufacturing is at the forefront of clean energy industry, reduce energy costs while tackling the climate crisis, and slash the deficit by making big corporations pay their fair share.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy