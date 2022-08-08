Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Senate passes sweeping tax, climate and health care bill
Senate Democrats are celebrating the passage of a multi-billion dollar spending bill that's focused on health care, climate change and taxes. Scott MacFarlane takes a closer look at how the American people will see the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden to sign microchips bill, which advocates say is 'incomplete' without immigration
Biden will sign a bill that would boost domestic manufacturing of computer chips. Some advocates say the bill is incomplete without immigration.
Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm
Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades, if the proposed Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels. But there are also provisions in the bill that are supportive of fossil fuel expansion. And some who live and work where climate and environmental injustices are the norm worry that those parts of the bill force their...
California senators praise passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – A sweeping tax, climate and health care bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday won praise from both of California's senators as it now advances to the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, includes $740 billion in...
U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage
The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health, and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Senator Bob Casey Applauds Inflation Reduction Act Package
Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is announcing that Senate Democrats passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act to lower health care and prescription drug costs for families and older adults, ensure American manufacturing is at the forefront of clean energy industry, reduce energy costs while tackling the climate crisis, and slash the deficit by making big corporations pay their fair share.
Lawmakers to take do-over vote on bill protecting rights of temp workers
A procedural mistake during a voting session in late June will require the lawmakers to cast their votes again Monday. The post Lawmakers to take do-over vote on bill protecting rights of temp workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
