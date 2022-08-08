Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
Open for business: As Ingersoll roadwork continues, businesses stay open for customers
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've driven along Ingersoll Avenue in recent weeks, chances are you encountered some roadwork. Phase three of the Ingersoll Streetscape Project is renovating the stretch of the street between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and 28th Street. When the project is complete, it will...
Food Bank of Iowa breaks ground on expansion to Des Moines distribution center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa broke ground Monday on an expansion to their facility in the heart of the metro. They will add about 30,000 square feet to their distribution center. "Food Bank of Iowa is out of room," said Michelle Book, CEO of the...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
KIMT
Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
Vendors excited for Iowa State Fair opening day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone has their favorite part of the Iowa State Fair. For many, there's no better place to grab a bite to eat. "I like to eat healthy, so I'd say it'd probably be the pork tent, because the pork is really good," said Dean Small, who was visiting the fairgrounds with his granddaughter Monday.
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urbandale School District considers giving Urbandale PD camera access
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale School District is considering giving the Urbandale Police Department access to their security cameras in the event of a crisis situation. The police department would be able to watch the cameras when an active shooter is inside the building to improve emergency crews’ response time and tactics in a crisis. […]
LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Des Moines organization hosts weekly clothing drive to combat inflation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting on Friday, it's a tax-free weekend in Iowa. But with inflation, parents may need more than a discount to get the basic back-to-school essentials. The Friendship Center is one resource in Des Moines that can help ease the pain on your wallet. Volunteers and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Struggles continue in Des Moines' redlined district
Households in Des Moines' historic redlining district are some of the most likely to face insecurity and seek help from a food pantry, according to a new report by the Des Moines Area Religious Council.Why it matters: The redlined neighborhoods that lacked investment 90 years ago — many of which are on the city's south and east sides — are still suffering from economic instability and lower home ownership rates, according to DMARC.For example: Some of the homes at the highest risk for flooding are in the redline district because their foundations are falling apart and they lacked home aid...
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
KCCI.com
Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
KCCI.com
Urbandale pitcher to play in Dyersville where his parents got engaged
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Tuesday will mark the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. It will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state, KCRG reports. “Throughout my...
Crews battle flames and heat to put out Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning. “Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department. The Des Moines Fire […]
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Adventureland surprises with 2 new rides, rollercoaster and log flume
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland’s newest rides, yes there is more than one, will take parkgoers back to the Viking Age. Tuesday morning, the amusement park announced its seventh rollercoaster, Flying Viking. But that’s not where the big news ended — the park also announced the rollercoaster would intertwine with the new Draken Falls log flume […]
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0