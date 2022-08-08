Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lancaster Shooting Identified
A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gabriel...
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d
LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
San Diego Channel
Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena
Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect.
Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasion. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
Antelope Valley Press
Shooting death under investigation
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the Sunday shooting death of a man in Lancaster, officials reported. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 11:12 p.m., in the 1100 block of Avenue K.
signalscv.com
Father accused of leaving child in hot car heads to court
An Oxnard man who was arrested on suspicion of leaving his son in 90-degree weather while patronizing a business in the Santa Clarita Valley appeared in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, according to court documents. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Andy Cruces with the felony crime...
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey parking lot
An off-duty Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot in Downey Monday afternoon, officials say.
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings
A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
Lancaster kidnapping suspect shoots woman in face, holds gun to child’s head: LASD
A kidnapping suspect shot a woman in the face and then held a gun to the head of a 10-year-old girl before being taken into custody Sunday night in Lancaster, authorities said. Deputies responded to an emergency call regarding a person with a gun in the area of 11th Street East and Avenue R just […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash
LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he ran a red light and collided with a vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
Canyon News
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
