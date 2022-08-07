Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Brings the Franchise Back to Life
Breathing new life into a franchise that even a die-hard (pardon the puns) horror fan like myself has grown weary of, as casts scatter and tiresomely odious human antagonists keep obscuring the zombie-scape, Tales of the Walking Dead is a welcome reminder that less can be more. I’ve seen four...
tvinsider.com
‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role
BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
tvinsider.com
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Cast: First Look at Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin & More (PHOTOS)
AMC is bringing another Anne Rice literary classic to the small screen in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Season 1 will debut its first of eight episodes in late 2022 after the premiere of Interview with the Vampire. Mayfair Witches stars...
tvinsider.com
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Future Unknown Ahead of Finale Revealing A
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans who were worried about the promo for the final three episodes that called it “the series finale” can breathe a sigh of relief — for now. It turns out that was an error, with the promo, at 12:10 p.m. ET no...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Bluey’ Season 3 First Look: Bingo Helps Mum in the Kitchen (VIDEO)
Disney+ is gearing up for the Season 3 return of the smash hit animated series Bluey which kicks off on Wednesday, August 10, and we have your exclusive first look. For those less familiar with the family title, Bluey has become a favorite among viewers for its very relatable and hilarious depiction of childhood and everyday family life. The new season will continue to share even more imagination-packed adventures for Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her 4-year-old sister Bingo, Mum Chilli, and Dad Bandit.
tvinsider.com
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds’: Paget Brewster Unveils ‘Sassier’ New Look For Upcoming Revival
Paget Brewster is returning to her role as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss for the upcoming Criminal Minds revival on Paramount+, and she is bringing with her a new look and a new attitude. The Drunk History actress took to Twitter on Monday, August 8, tweeting a photo from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘Outlander’: Starz Gives Update on Potential Season 8
Outlander fans are being given an update on the possibility of a Season 8 return as production on the super-sized seventh season continues. Starz‘s President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, spoke openly with Deadline about new projects and what that could mean for the future of the fan-favorite franchise. While Busby didn’t confirm another season is set in stone at the network, she did comment on the importance of the Outlander franchise which is growing with the order for Blood of My Blood.
tvinsider.com
New Details Revealed About Fred Savage’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Firing
In May of 2022, it was announced that Fred Savage had been removed as executive producer /director of ABC‘s The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of misconduct. The decision came after six women on the crew united to take action, just as Savage was gearing up to direct his ninth episode of the new comedy. At the time, the group sent a complaint to Disney and spoke to an HR rep about the director’s alleged conduct toward women on set.
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
tvinsider.com
‘Resident Alien’ Creator Teases Even Messier Second Half of Season 2
Phoning home is not an option! The titular E.T. (Alan Tudyk) of Syfy’s standout dramedy resumes his second year of inhabiting the body of earthling Harry Vanderspeigle amid the fallout from pal Asta (Sara Tomko) gunning down a shady dude from the real Harry’s past in the second half of Resident Alien Season 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Are Sisters on Opposing Sides of the Law in Lifetime's The Hammer — Watch
Click here to read the full article. Reba McEntire delivers swift justice (and a gavel to the head!) in the first trailer for the Lifetime original movie The Hammer. As previously reported, the project reunites McEntire with Reba costar Melissa Peterman. The made-for-TV film is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker, and casts McEntire as Kim Wheeler, “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada,” and Peterman as Kim’s sister Kris, the local brothel owner (!) who becomes a prime suspect in the murder of Kim’s predecessor (!!). As a result,...
tvinsider.com
Tatiana Maslany Returns to AMC for Psychological Thriller ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’
Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany is returning to AMC Networks to star in a new psychological thriller. AMC Networks announced that the Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Invitation to a Bonfire, based on the novel by Adrienne Celt and set to premiere in 2023. She joins previously announced series regulars Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbæk, and Ngozi Anyanwu.
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Will ‘Grey’s’ Be ‘Grey’s Without Meredith?
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
Hallmark Execs Talk Great American Family, Talent & Hallmark’s ‘Secret Sauce’
While some of the stars you’re used to seeing on Hallmark have signed deals with Great American Family, the execs are instead focusing on the talent pool they do have, noting they’ve also kept a lot of their talent under option. Among the stars viewers have become used...
tvinsider.com
Will There Be More ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ or ‘Good Witch’ at Hallmark?
As Hallmark looks to the future — Crown Media has rebranded as Hallmark Media now — there are some popular franchises that fans would love to see continue in some form, such as Signed, Sealed, Delivered and Good Witch, both of which have existed as TV shows and movies.
tvinsider.com
‘Loot’: Arthur Gets Honest With Colleagues in Finale First Look (VIDEO)
Some truth bombs are being dropped in the season finale of Apple TV+‘s new comedy series Loot and we have an exclusive first look. In the episode titled, “The Silver Moon Summit,” Arthur (Nat Faxon), Howard (Ron Funches), and Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) make an eclectic trio as they ride horses along a beachy shore. As teased in the sneak peek above, some reveals are being made as the men learn more about one another.
tvinsider.com
‘Resident Alien’ and an Alien Baby, ‘Dance’ Finale, ‘Court Night Live,’ Adventures of Baby Groot
Syfy’s comedy thriller Resident Alien resumes its second season with a voracious alien baby on the loose. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance crowns its Season 17 winner, named America’s Favorite Dancer. A&E stages civil cases in real time on Court Night Live. A series of animated shorts captures the growing pains of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.
tvinsider.com
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Crowns Season 17 Winner
So You Think You Can Dance has reached its Season 17 conclusion as a winner was crowned during the finale of Fox‘s fan-favorite dance competition series. Marking a milestone for the show, Alexis Warr took home the top honor becoming the first ballroom dancer to win So You Think You Can Dance. The decision of who would be named America’s Favorite Dancer came down to Alexis and her fellow competitor Keaton Kermode who put his best foot forward throughout the season.
Comments / 0