fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
Troopers respond to deadly crash on University Boulevard in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happed around 7:23 a.m. on University Boulevard near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of the cars rolled over on its roof after the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
WESH
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
Head-on collision in Osceola leaves one dead, another in the hospital
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died and another is in a hospital after a head-on collision on state Road 60 in Osceola County late Sunday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers responded to state Road 60 near Peavine...
WESH
72-year-old woman woman dies after head-on collision in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A woman died late Sunday night in a head-on crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of State Road 60 and Peavine Road. Officials say a Honda Accord headed eastbound...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Florida woman, 72, killed in Osceola County head-on crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash in Osceola County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a news release. According to troopers, the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. FHP said a 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman traveling in a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on State Road 60, when she reportedly entered the westbound lane.
click orlando
1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
click orlando
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, two hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say
Authorities said one person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Mount Dora, which is northwest of Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Creek Road and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead. A woman, also believed to be in her 20s, and a teen boy was also hurt and drove themselves to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.
WESH
Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
click orlando
Man accused of stealing woman’s car on first day of school arrested, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after stealing a mother’s car as she was loading her children for the first day of school Monday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said the mother was getting ready to take her kids to school when...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
WFTV
Photos: 6 hurt, including 1 teen, after fiery crash in Seminole County
6 hurt, including 1 teen, after fiery crash in Seminole County 6 hurt, including 1 teen, after a fiery crash in Seminole County. (WFTV/WFTV)
click orlando
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
WESH
Edgewater police: 2 men, 1 woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police responded to a hostage situation Monday night. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage, according to Edgewater police. Other people ran upon shots being fired. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Ridgewood and East...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
click orlando
Edgewater police ID suspected shooter, 2 dead in hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Three people died on Monday after a hostage situation turned into a double homicide-suicide at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, police said. Edgewater police said an armed suspect, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Francis Hunter, took a woman hostage in the 500 block of North Ridgewood Avenue near New Smyrna Beach.
