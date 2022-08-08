ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County

A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Florida woman, 72, killed in Osceola County head-on crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash in Osceola County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a news release. According to troopers, the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. FHP said a 40-year-old West Palm Beach woman traveling in a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on State Road 60, when she reportedly entered the westbound lane.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, two hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Authorities said one person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Mount Dora, which is northwest of Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Creek Road and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead. A woman, also believed to be in her 20s, and a teen boy was also hurt and drove themselves to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Edgewater police: 2 men, 1 woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police responded to a hostage situation Monday night. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage, according to Edgewater police. Other people ran upon shots being fired. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Ridgewood and East...
EDGEWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

