Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
candgnews.com
Owner of former Rosie O’Grady’s finding issues with redevelopment plans
FERNDALE — Last year, Rosie O’Grady’s shut down in the summer and, a month later, plans were made official for what was to replace it. The owner of the location, Hometown Restaurant Group, which formerly went by Kramer Restaurant Group, received approvals for a mixed-use space centered around a seafood restaurant and apartments at the 279 W. Nine Mile Road location.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which Ann Arbor sidewalks will be closed for improvements in August
ANN ARBOR – Several sidewalks around downtown Ann Arbor are closing on Monday to allow for the installation of underground conduit and fiber optic cable as part of a technology infrastructure improvement project. While pedestrian traffic will be maintained, there may be detours, pavement removal, meter bagging and parking...
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Luxury trips part of alleged 'dysfunction' that cost Pontiac taxpayers $1.6M
A forensic audit of spending in Ponfiac found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman.
Traffic issues trouble plans for 200-unit affordable housing complex near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Could a triangular piece of property along U.S. 23 just outside Ann Arbor city limits that’s been the site of a concrete plant one day become a new 200-unit affordable housing complex?. Developers behind the proposal hope so, but access and traffic issues are clouding...
RELATED PEOPLE
DNR officer stops car on Belle Isle after woman was twerking on dashboard
DETROIT -- A woman who was dancing on the dashboard of a car she was riding in drew the attention of a conservation officer recently and ended up getting herself and the driver of the car ticketed. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
Detroit News
House owned by holdout owners near Little Caesars Arena burns down
A rundown house in the shadow of Little Caesars Arena was leveled by fire early Monday — property owned by one of the last holdouts in the area surrounding the venue who have not sold to the Ilitch organization. The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 4 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights
A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
The Oakland Press
Thousands without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family 'hurt' after LCA holdout home burns down
The land was in demand as the area came to life within the past decade. The family once listed it for nearly $5 million, but it didn't sell.
fox2detroit.com
Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
Boater drowns after going into water to set anchor at mouth of the St. Clair River
A family outing near Port Huron turned tragic over the weekend when a Marysville man drowned while boating. Officials say he jumped into the water to set his anchor, and was pulled under by the current.
WXYZ
ATV drama: Attorney says Detroit police have high hurdles to overcome before destroying confiscated vehicles
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Multiple four-wheelers and dirt bikes swerving in and out of traffic trying to hit our car," a Warren Police officer told dispatch as they tried to pursue the large group of motorists causing havoc. Some of the pursuit that took place just over a week ago...
Comments / 6