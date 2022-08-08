ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
candgnews.com

Owner of former Rosie O’Grady’s finding issues with redevelopment plans

FERNDALE — Last year, Rosie O’Grady’s shut down in the summer and, a month later, plans were made official for what was to replace it. The owner of the location, Hometown Restaurant Group, which formerly went by Kramer Restaurant Group, received approvals for a mixed-use space centered around a seafood restaurant and apartments at the 279 W. Nine Mile Road location.
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s which Ann Arbor sidewalks will be closed for improvements in August

ANN ARBOR – Several sidewalks around downtown Ann Arbor are closing on Monday to allow for the installation of underground conduit and fiber optic cable as part of a technology infrastructure improvement project. While pedestrian traffic will be maintained, there may be detours, pavement removal, meter bagging and parking...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County

Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights

A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands without power after DTE Energy substation fire

DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI

