Vermilion County Animal Shelter has Many Dogs and Cats Available
(Above) Ava, one year old domestic short hair female (left); and Draxton, one year old shep mix male (right). Over at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter they’ve had a lot more to be concerned about over the last couple weeks than just chasing down escaped emus. They happen to have a lot of dogs and cats available for adoption. Ann Puzey from the shelter says, this is usually a busy time of year for cats. But this time around, it’s both. Sometimes residents bring in animals they can no longer care for, but other times, they just leave them behind.
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
WTHI
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit and maintain nurses by working with […]
WTHI
Good Samaritan Hospital using READI funds to expand nursing simulation lab
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Over the next year, the nursing careers program at Good Samaritan Hospital will be growing in size. The hospital was recently awarded money from the READI grant. Funds from this grant will go toward expanding the nursing simulation laboratories. This lab helps students and new employees learn...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WTHI
New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
WTHI
This year - you'll need to apply for free or reduced lunches at Vigo County schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, Vigo County will not offer free breakfast and lunches to all students. In the past, all students were served free meals at school - regardless of their financial situation. Now, they'll need to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. You can...
WTHI
Bloomfield Pool hosts a day full of events before it closes for the year
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Pool is inviting everyone to participate in a day full of events. It's a part of an effort to raise some money for pool additions. The main events are the duck derby, boat race, and belly buster competition. The duck derby will send 1,000...
WTHI
Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
WTHI
Winner of the 2022 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta has its winner!. On the Fourth of July, Catholic Charities hosted its annual Rubber Duck race to feed the hungry and house the needy. Now, the race has announced a winner: David and Becky Doti. "It was quite...
WTHI
Vigo County Fair Association gets more money to make improvements to fairgrounds
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will get more money to make improvements. The Vigo County Fair Association gave a special presentation Monday at the redevelopment commission meeting. County fair officials touched on all of the improvements they have made to the grounds this past year. These...
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
WTHI
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance" - THPD competitors share their experiences from the World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The World Police and Fire Games competitors are back from a big week of competition in the Netherlands, and we had the chance to catch up with a few of them. This international sporting event is for police, fire, and corrections service personnel. More than...
WTHI
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Royal Donut Reopens to Major Crowd; Busy Making More by 9:30
Royal Donut reopened at 5 AM Tuesday morning under its new Mad Goat Coffee ownership. As expected, cars around the corner Vermilion to Fairchild waiting for the drive-thru, people waiting to get inside before 5 AM; and to no one’s surprise, by 9:30 there were briefly down to apple fritters and a few brownies. But they were busy making more, and Clayton from Westville told us out in the parking lot, I’ll be back.
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
