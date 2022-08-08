Read full article on original website
RubberDucks rally in ninth inning to open homestand with victory over Baysox
Three consecutive two-strike, two-out hits helped the RubberDucks rally for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Tuesday night. Brayan Rocchio, Bryan Lavastida and Micah Pries all roped RBI singles in the final at-bat for the Ducks (56-45) with Pries' being the game-winner. Rocchio finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Lavastida went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBIs and Jhonkensy Noel slapped a two-run single.
Newbury Park distance stars Leo and Lex Young (2023) commit to Stanford over NAU, UCLA, Virginia
Leo Young and Lex Young, rising seniors at Newbury Park and two of the top distance runners in the country, committed to Stanford University via YouTube video on Sunday. Prior to the announcement, there had long been speculation that they would join their older brother, Nico Young, and former ...
kmvt
High school football practice starts in Idaho
Boise State estimates Athletics Master Village will cost over $300 million. An ambitious plan to create a Athletics Master Village at Boise State now has a price tag, and it will take a good bit of fundraising to get there. Boise State opens fall camp, adds transfer running back. Updated:...
Vegas Knights to host youth hockey clinic at South Lake Tahoe on Monday
A year after playing in the NHL Winter games at South Lake Tahoe, some members of the Vegas Knights hockey team will be returning to the area. Members of the Knights will help at a youth clinic at the South Lake Tahoe ice arena on Monday. ...
