Basketball

Akron Beacon Journal

RubberDucks rally in ninth inning to open homestand with victory over Baysox

Three consecutive two-strike, two-out hits helped the RubberDucks rally for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Tuesday night. Brayan Rocchio, Bryan Lavastida and Micah Pries all roped RBI singles in the final at-bat for the Ducks (56-45) with Pries' being the game-winner. Rocchio finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Lavastida went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBIs and Jhonkensy Noel slapped a two-run single.
BASEBALL
kmvt

High school football practice starts in Idaho

Boise State estimates Athletics Master Village will cost over $300 million. An ambitious plan to create a Athletics Master Village at Boise State now has a price tag, and it will take a good bit of fundraising to get there. Boise State opens fall camp, adds transfer running back. Updated:...
BOISE, ID

