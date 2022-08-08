Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
KELOLAND TV
SFSD remains focused on finding diverse educators
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Sioux Falls School District is happy with the few number of teacher openings. SFSD Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said the district has hired 220 new teachers ahead of this year and the district has only eight remaining openings. Among the 220 new teachers, Dorman reports more than 15 (7.27%) are ethnically diverse educators.
KELOLAND TV
Homelessness task force hears public input in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A homelessness task force featuring members of the Sioux Falls City Council took input from the public Monday night. While gathering video for this report, KELOLAND News went to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, a nearby homeless shelter. Shortly after parking outside the facility, we met Brandon Metcalf, who is homeless.
KELOLAND TV
SD marijuana campaign launches online store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store. The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sturgis Rally effect on neighboring cities
The big day is Wednesday when we shut off the street," said Melissa Bears, Hulett city clerk/treasurer. Thousands of bikers come that day and hundreds arrive throughout the 10 days of the rally.
KELOLAND TV
Education groups have mixed views on ‘divisive concepts’ ban
PIERRE, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Education Standards plans a public hearing later this month on whether to bar itself from making “inherently divisive concepts” part of any standards in the future for K-12 schools in the state. Six of South Dakota’s major public...
KEVN
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
KELOLAND TV
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
More rides at Sioux Empire Fair this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day five of a summertime tradition in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire Fair has taken over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. From the rides, to the food Amy Lamoureux remembers visiting the Sioux Empire Fair as a kid growing up in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Thermo Bond debuts new facility in Elk Point
ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A business in Elk Pint, South Dakota showed off their new facility to the public. A ribbon cutting and open house were held Friday night to debut the new 75,000 square-foot facility. The company has grown from ten employees back they first started back...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children. They may have traveled to South Dakota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
A quick look at Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reporters who recently visited South Dakota’s reservations met with Shelby Homer who lives in Mission and runs Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue. “Some of the cases that I’ve actually been on some of the searches, just seeing what my Native...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
KELOLAND TV
Section of North Cliff to close for utility work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting tomorrow, August 10, the outside southbound lane will be closed on North Cliff Avenue between North 54th Street and Benson Road, the city of Sioux Falls said. Alliance Construction will be installing utilities. The work is expected to be completed in about one...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.
q957.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
KELOLAND TV
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
KELOLAND TV
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
Comments / 0