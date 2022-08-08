SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Sioux Falls School District is happy with the few number of teacher openings. SFSD Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said the district has hired 220 new teachers ahead of this year and the district has only eight remaining openings. Among the 220 new teachers, Dorman reports more than 15 (7.27%) are ethnically diverse educators.

