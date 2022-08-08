ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Metro Police looking for couple accused of copper theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Madison Precinct are looking for two people suspected of stealing copper wire from Lowe’s. Police said the couple entered Lowe’s at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 and stole thousands of dollars in copper wire. They...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian hit and run in South Nashville early Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5100 Amalie Drive in Nashville Tuesday morning. The victim was an adult male who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical and expected to recover. The accident occurred near a bust stop. No more information is...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged with abusing infant

Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Timothy Hodge
WSMV

TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate Tuesday. TBI officials told us that that at the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General, TBI agents responded to a death Saturday night at the Hickman County Jail.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman charged in relation to death of 13-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with several child abuse-related charges Tuesday concerning the death of a 13-year-old. Clarksville Police said on July 6, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester

In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Two Rutherford County students taken to hospital after being hit by car

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Rutherford County School District students were hit by a car off campus Tuesday. Rutherford County Schools Public Information Officer James Evans told us that two students were hit by a car off campus by a private vehicle on Fortress Boulevard. The students were not standing at a bus stop at the time of the crash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

