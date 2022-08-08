ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

Related
On3.com

3-star DL Jamarrion Harkless decommits from Illinois

A little more than two months after committing to Illinois, three-star Lexington (Ky.) Fredrick Douglass defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless has backed off his pledge. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder announced Tuesday on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment. “Thank you Illini nation for the love I received from y’all,” Harkless wrote....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
City
West Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

What we learned on Kentucky's past Bahamas trips

More than anything, Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas is an opportunity for the coaches to experiment with the 2022-23 squad. Over the course of ten practices and four games, John Calipari and his staff will be able to try out different lineups to see what works and what doesn’t almost three months before the season opener.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy