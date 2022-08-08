Read full article on original website
Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II Named to Preseason SI99
The running back from the Lone Star State is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.
3-star DL Jamarrion Harkless decommits from Illinois
A little more than two months after committing to Illinois, three-star Lexington (Ky.) Fredrick Douglass defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless has backed off his pledge. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder announced Tuesday on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment. “Thank you Illini nation for the love I received from y’all,” Harkless wrote....
Kentucky Basketball stopped practice due to a leak in the roof
Welp, John Calipari has more evidence for his case for a new Kentucky Basketball practice facility. According to Darryl Whiten, the head coach at Frederick Community College in Maryland and a former teammate of John Calipari, Saturday’s practice at the Joe Craft Center was cut short due to a leaky roof.
1039thebulldog.com
After helping with floods, student athletes get ready for fall sports seasons
After a week a non stop helping their own families and others during the flood, the coaches and players for several high school sports teams will get back to practice in anticipation of the regular season opening soon. The Letcher County Central football Cougars will have their one and only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shepherdsville, August 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Shepherdsville. The Ballard High School soccer team will have a game with Bullitt Central High School on August 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The Ballard High School soccer team will have a game with Bullitt Central High School on August 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
What we learned on Kentucky's past Bahamas trips
More than anything, Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas is an opportunity for the coaches to experiment with the 2022-23 squad. Over the course of ten practices and four games, John Calipari and his staff will be able to try out different lineups to see what works and what doesn’t almost three months before the season opener.
