Andover, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Q97.9

Parsonsfield Camp Looking for Iraq War Veteran Who Did Backflips off Water Trampoline

We don't know who you are, but the kids loved you!. Ryan Wilensky is the Camp Director of West End House Camp, on Long Pond in Parsonsfield. The boys camp has been part of the Parsonsfield community for 115 years. They care for kids from all backgrounds, all religions, and all financial means, from many states including Maine (20% of their campers are from Maine). Many of the counselors are former West End House campers!
PARSONSFIELD, ME
businessnhmagazine.com

Tall ships are Coming for Sail Portsmouth 2022

Sail Portsmouth returns to the city Aug. 11-16, bringing tall ships to the city for the first time since 2019. The festival was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19, but is making a comeback this summer with three historic tall ships to tour and sail. Sail Portsmouth,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
nhbr.com

New Hampshire businesses respond to white nationalist attacks

When Miriam Kovacs saw a one-star review for her Franklin restaurant the Broken Spoon from a user calling themselves Rudolf Hess, a leading member of the Nazi party in Germany, she knew something was wrong. Then came a slew of more. Kovacs, who has Jewish and Asian roots, was being...
FRANKLIN, NH
WMUR.com

Portsmouth remembers Olivia Newton-John at 'Grease' sing-along

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Some Granite Staters got to celebrate Olivia Newton-John's career Monday night in Portsmouth. Newton-John died at her southern California ranch Monday morning. She battled breast cancer for more than 30 years. Many people sang along with the movie “Grease” as part of the Prescott Park Arts...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WHAV

Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals

Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

Space Force officer justified in deadly New Boston shooting, review board says

NEW BOSTON, N.H. — An Air Force review board said a security officer was justified inshooting and killing a man at the New Boston Space Force station in May. The board said Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, approached the station's gate with a knife and gun while making threatening gestures toward a contracted police officer.
NEW BOSTON, NH
whdh.com

Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Hot and humid ahead of cooler stretch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One more day of heat and humidity is ahead for southern New Hampshire. A slow-moving cold front will bring more showers and storms, then cooler air on Wednesday. A pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

A lot to talk about: 15 years after devastating fire, neighbors wonder what can be done about empty lot

MANCHESTER, NH – In the summer, the vacant lot on the corner of Chestnut and Pearl streets overflows with biodiversity. Bees bounce from clusters of purple and white clover to pink milkweed blossoms. Starlings gather on the branches of small bushes then disperse to nearby electric lines or trees shaded by the brick apartment building next door. The abundant flora hides tossed cigarette packs, gum wrappers and Dunkin Donuts cups that gather in the lot. Discarded cardboard boxes and a dead pine tree, a ghost from a Christmas past, have made the space a final resting place.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WMUR.com

Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering

DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
DEERING, NH

