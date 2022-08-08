Read full article on original website
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH Celebrates with 85 Year Old
Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post which lit up social media based on the kindness of another human being to an unknown older man celebrating his birthday with his family.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
A Frame Cabin in New Hampshire on Its Own Island is Elegant Serenity
Jeremy Noyes captured this gorgeous shot on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was kind enough to share it with the New Hampshire Facebook group. I would order a print of this and hang it in my home. Between the colors, reflection of the house in the water, and mountains in the background, it is a feast for the eyes.
Parsonsfield Camp Looking for Iraq War Veteran Who Did Backflips off Water Trampoline
We don't know who you are, but the kids loved you!. Ryan Wilensky is the Camp Director of West End House Camp, on Long Pond in Parsonsfield. The boys camp has been part of the Parsonsfield community for 115 years. They care for kids from all backgrounds, all religions, and all financial means, from many states including Maine (20% of their campers are from Maine). Many of the counselors are former West End House campers!
Tall ships are Coming for Sail Portsmouth 2022
Sail Portsmouth returns to the city Aug. 11-16, bringing tall ships to the city for the first time since 2019. The festival was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19, but is making a comeback this summer with three historic tall ships to tour and sail. Sail Portsmouth,...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
New Hampshire businesses respond to white nationalist attacks
When Miriam Kovacs saw a one-star review for her Franklin restaurant the Broken Spoon from a user calling themselves Rudolf Hess, a leading member of the Nazi party in Germany, she knew something was wrong. Then came a slew of more. Kovacs, who has Jewish and Asian roots, was being...
Portsmouth remembers Olivia Newton-John at 'Grease' sing-along
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Some Granite Staters got to celebrate Olivia Newton-John's career Monday night in Portsmouth. Newton-John died at her southern California ranch Monday morning. She battled breast cancer for more than 30 years. Many people sang along with the movie “Grease” as part of the Prescott Park Arts...
Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals
Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
Remember When This U-Haul Truck Travesty in Manchester, New Hampshire, Went Viral?
There is only one word in the English language we can use to describe this video that was captured in Manchester, New Hampshire, a few months ago, and that word is WILD. The caption was "Just another day in Manchester. She kept on driving and returned to U-haul and claimed the damage was already there. "
Bennie the Dog: I really do like to hug everyone
It’s time to muse joyfully on Bennie the dog. Bennie took some time out of his schedule to sit down and talk with us here at InDepthNH. This is Part 1 of a two-part series. InDepthNH: Bennie, this is your first summer as a really big boy, you’re almost two years old. How is it going?
Space Force officer justified in deadly New Boston shooting, review board says
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — An Air Force review board said a security officer was justified inshooting and killing a man at the New Boston Space Force station in May. The board said Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, approached the station's gate with a knife and gun while making threatening gestures toward a contracted police officer.
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
Video: Hot and humid ahead of cooler stretch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One more day of heat and humidity is ahead for southern New Hampshire. A slow-moving cold front will bring more showers and storms, then cooler air on Wednesday. A pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for...
A lot to talk about: 15 years after devastating fire, neighbors wonder what can be done about empty lot
MANCHESTER, NH – In the summer, the vacant lot on the corner of Chestnut and Pearl streets overflows with biodiversity. Bees bounce from clusters of purple and white clover to pink milkweed blossoms. Starlings gather on the branches of small bushes then disperse to nearby electric lines or trees shaded by the brick apartment building next door. The abundant flora hides tossed cigarette packs, gum wrappers and Dunkin Donuts cups that gather in the lot. Discarded cardboard boxes and a dead pine tree, a ghost from a Christmas past, have made the space a final resting place.
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire
The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering
DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
