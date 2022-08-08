Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people gathered outside a church in Batavia to protest what’s called the “Reawaken America Tour” which is scheduled to take place there on Friday and Saturday.

Cornerstone Church is hosting the event. The tour pushes ideas that are aligned with Former President Donald Trump’s administration. Speakers will include former Trump administration official Kash Patel, Eric Trump and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“The people that might be for this thing are often the loudest but they don’t necessarily represent the majority and there are a lot more people here that agree with us that are not physically here right now,” said protestor Lauren Berger.

Some pastors in last week’s protest in Batavia received death threats this week and showed up today with face coverings and tape over their license plates.