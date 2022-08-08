Amherst Police alert for missing 86-year-old woman canceled
The alert concerning a missing Amherst woman was canceled early Monday morning.
Amherst Police sent out an alert Sunday that said they were looking for a missing 86-year-old woman from Amherst.
Leona Ordway was last seen Sunday afternoon in the Hopkins and Klein Rd area of Amherst.
She may be wearing a gray floral top, pink pants, and glasses. She's 5 feet tall with white hair and brown eyes.
She drives a gray 2008 Chevy Impala with the New York license plate: GKN4509
If anyone has information or locates Leona Ordway, contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.
