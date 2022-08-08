Amherst Police alert for missing 86-year-old woman canceled

The alert concerning a missing Amherst woman was canceled early Monday morning.

Amherst Police sent out an alert Sunday that said they were looking for a missing 86-year-old woman from Amherst.

Leona Ordway was last seen Sunday afternoon in the Hopkins and Klein Rd area of Amherst.

She may be wearing a gray floral top, pink pants, and glasses. She's 5 feet tall with white hair and brown eyes.

She drives a gray 2008 Chevy Impala with the New York license plate: GKN4509

If anyone has information or locates Leona Ordway, contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

