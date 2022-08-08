ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge arrested

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CATOOSA, Okla. — Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday night.

Baldridge was arrested for failure to obey an official traffic-control device, trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay taxes due to the state.

Authorities said around 7:00 p.m. they saw a yellow Nissan Xterra fail to stop at stop sign near E. Pine St. and 161st E Ave.

They stopped the car and identified the driver as Randy Baldridge. Authorities said Baldridge was nervous and couldn’t give a straight answer for why he was in the area. They also said his hands were shaky and he was stuttering his words.

Authorities had a K-9 perform a sniff, which came back positive. They then told Baldridge his car would be searched.

When they asked Baldridge if they would find anything, he told them they would find some “points” inside the car, referring to hypodermic needles.

When searching Baldridge himself, a small baggy of a white crystalized substance fell out of his shorts. Baldridge was then arrested.

Inside the car, authorities said they found needles and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth.

Baldridge was taken to Rogers County Jail without incident.

The white crystalized substance later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. The baggy of the substance weighed around 6.07 grams.

