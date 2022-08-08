Effective: 2022-08-10 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Heavy rain over burn scars could lead to flooding and debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO