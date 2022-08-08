Read full article on original website
10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says
The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Great white shark chows down on seal in Maine woman’s graphic photos
The shark takes several bites out of the seal. A Maine woman was able to capture pictures of a bloody scene this weekend; a great white shark chasing down a seal and eating it. Sue Fontaine shot 116 photos of the shark’s feast near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse off the...
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
PHOTO: Massive Dead Great White Shark Washes up on Beach Shore
On Wednesday morning, a dead great white shark washed up on shore at a beach on Long Island, New York before eventually getting swept back into the ocean. The area has seen an uptick in shark sightings and attacks recently, but this was an oddity to say the least. Local...
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
Video of kayakers being capsized by a whale has resurfaced on social media, bringing debate with it
Debate over video footage of two women being knocked out of their kayak by a humpback whale from nearly two years ago is making the rounds again this week. Were they swallowed? Despite that dramatic video you saw on Facebook, the answer is no. Julie McSorely and Liz Cottriel were...
Fishing boat hits cruise ship off Nantucket coast
The Norwegian Pearl was on its way to the Bahamas when it was hit by a fishing boat. A fishing boat hit a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that they received a...
SEE IT: Whale leaps on top of boat near Massachusetts in shocking video
A whale made quite a splash by leaping from the water and landing on top of a boat off the coast of Massachusetts. Shocking footage shared by Boston news station NBC10 shows the massive mammal’s collision with the boat, which occurred Sunday morning near White Horse Beach in Plymouth.
Man survives 16 hours trapped in capsized sailboat in Atlantic Ocean
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours in an air bubble inside his capsized sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean before being rescued by Spanish coast guard divers in what they described as an operation "verging on the impossible".
Stranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard locates them
A trio of boaters celebrated after being located by a US Coast Guard helicopter in Alaska last Friday (29 July).The group became stranded in Hazen Bay for two days after departing from Chevak.They were due to arrive in Newtok the same evening but failed to reach their destination.As the helicopter approached, one man could be seen waving a large flag, while two others appeared to jump for joy at the site of the Coast Guard.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaChilling moment sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beachBP quarterly profits more than treble to 14-year high amid cost of living crisis
There were 14 Cape Cod and Vineyard shark sightings Tuesday, with one close to shore
The Martha’s Vineyard sighting was the closest to shore reported on Sharktivity in at least two weeks. Between 9:55 a.m. and 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 14 great white shark sightings in the Cape Cod area, including one off Martha’s Vineyard. The Martha’s Vineyard sighting was just...
Two dead, five missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Two people are dead and five are missing after a boat capsized near the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday night. The boat, which was determined to have been carrying migrants, had 15 people aboard before it capsized south of Sugarloaf Key, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Swimmer attacked by shark while snorkelling off Cornwall coast
A snorkeler has suffered a suspected shark attack in what they described as a “very scary incident” off the coast of Cornwall.The swimmer suffered a bite to the leg and needed help from HM Coastguard and ambulance crews following the encounter near Penzance on Thursday.The victim was reportedly bitten by a blue shark while on a snorkelling trip.Blue Shark Snorkel Trips, the company that organised the tour, said such incidents were “extremely rare” and they were “in continued talks with shark experts” as to what happened.“As we know, these things can happen when we choose to interact with wild...
Cornwall kayaker captures ‘thrilling’ footage of close encounter with 30ft whale
A lone kayaker has captured “thrilling” footage of a close encounter with a 30ft whale off the coast of Cornwall.Rupert Kirkwood, 62, from Holsworthy in Devon, filmed the moment he was circled by a Minke whale for 20 minutes while paddling offshore near Fowey.Mr Kirkwood told the PA news agency: “Whales are very difficult to spot because they just roll off the surface without a splash and then they go.“The beauty of them – which always makes the hair stand up on the back of my neck – is the noise of the blowhole.“If I had been in a boat...
Fort Worth firefighters douse grass fire in time to save home
espite a fast-moving grass fire in southwest Fort Worth, firefighters were able to keep it from burning a home on the perimeter. With temperatures again pushing into triple-digits Tuesday, a grass fire broke out on Plantation Drive
Hundreds Of Haitian Migrants Arrive Off Florida Keys In Overloaded Boat
On Saturday afternoon (August 6), more than 300 Haitian migrants reportedly arrived offshore of the Florida Keys via an overloaded sailboat. According to the Miami Herald, the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol the boat was grounded off shore of a gated community. Around 200 people remained on the vessel while 113 jumped into the shallow water and made it to shore.
