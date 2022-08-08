Read full article on original website
Rockford Peaches fan trail features six famous spots across the city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area leaders believe a new fan experience will lead more people from all over the U.S. to Rockford and hopefully get them to stay. “We see people in our office all the time who have come from other parts of the country, even around the world to go to Beyer Stadium to stand on that field where the Peaches played,” said John Groh, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau president.
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
Mass resumes Saturday at Rockford’s St. James after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire destroyed part of Rockford’s oldest Catholic church, but that will not stop worshipping from happening this weekend. St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St., will hold a 4 p.m. mass this Saturday in the Beauvais Center behind the church. A suspected lightning strike hit the building’s roof on […]
WIFR
Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
Let’s Taco Bout The Top 6 Best Taco Joints In Rockford
I've been talking about all sorts of food lately. Thank goodness I'm never hungry, I'd be eating food all day long while writing these. We've went over many different foods we can find in Rockford. From cheese curds to burgers to cheese fries, I figured we'd branch off into a different direction today. Anybody craving tacos?
WIFR
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the barb city’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
Momma Palooza invites all Rockford-area parents to 9th annual event
ROCKFORD — The ninth annual Momma Palooza is taking place Aug. 20 with vendors, information booths, donations to local charities and more. The first Momma Palooza was held in August 2014 to commemorate breastfeeding awareness month. More in Rockford: New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill...
Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’
BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Pothole Patrol: This Beast Is On The East Side…
RS source sent us these photos, saying this hole is HUGE!. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We...
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
Lutheran football begins new era under Luedke
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When Lutheran kicks off their season against North Boone this August, a new era of Crusader will begin as Jeff Luedke begins his first season as head coach. While Luedke may be a first-time head coach, he comes into the role with plenty of experience, with...
What’s New at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport
We’re back at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport checking out inside and chatting about some of the new things happening! Head to flyrfd.com to check out their routes and get more details.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Hold Up, Did A Rockford Pizza Joint Quietly Go Out Of Business?
It's rarely a great feeling to share news of a local business closing for business. The only time it may bring joy is if the owners are closing the place to make way for an updated version or something completely new. This is not one of those circumstances. Not only...
Dixon prepares for season with hopes of a long playoff run
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon football has been a model of consistency. Besides the COVID-shortened spring season, the Dukes have had a winning record every year since 2014. But now, it’s about more than winning in the regular season. Dixon will have a number of guys returning on both...
Another Beautiful Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tad cooler today with highs in the upper 70′s. Down to the 50′s tonight with highs back into the middle 70′s tomorrow. Slight chance for thunderstorms Saturday with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low to middle 80′s.
Picture Perfect Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine through the weekend with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Fairly low humidity too! An ideal forecast is expected.
UPDATE: Semi & Multiple Vehicles Have Crashed, Jaws Of Life Needed… Traffic Reported To Be At A Standstill
There are 2 different scenes on I-90. The other scene is https://rockfordscanner.com/2022/08/rs-2017/. Traffic is reported to be at a standstill. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 26. Reports of a semi and multiple vehicles have crashed. One of the vehicles is...
