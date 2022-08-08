Read full article on original website
KUTV
Weber Canyon semi-truck rollover involving hazardous material forces lane closures
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi-truck rollover involving hazardous materials forced lanes closed in Weber Canyon. Officials with Utah Highway Patrol said a semi crash occurred on westbound I-84 near milepost 90, about two miles west of Mountain Green shortly after 4:30 p.m. According to UDOT, the crash...
KUTV
Man recovering after struck by suspected drunk driver in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is recovering at home after being hit by an out of control vehicle in West Valley City. The video of the crash was shared with 2News by the victim's girlfriend. According to an arrest report, Gabriel Yates, 29, was driving drunk...
kjzz.com
Investigation underway after exterior source ignites West Haven townhome fire
WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews early Tuesday responded to a townhouse fire in West Haven that started outside the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at the Haven Cove Townhomes in the area of 1630 West and 2000 South. Weber Fire District Battalion...
Missing woman found alive several days after car crash
TREMONTON, Utah — A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile...
KUTV
Suspect in custody after bizarre crash near site of recent Centerville home invasion fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Centerville neighborhood is rattled after an out-of-control car nearly ran a woman over and then crashed onto a hillside, starting a fire. It is the same street where a man broke into a home and set it on fire last month. Police responded to...
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
KUTV
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
kjzz.com
Murray Costco workers meet woman whose life they helped save after parking lot crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray Costco employees met a woman whose life they helped save after a parking lot crash in 2021. Manager Bree Bonfoey and several other employees raced to the scene of a crash, finding a woman had been struck and pinned by a car. “Everyone was...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
Gephardt Daily
Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset
SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a...
UPDATE: Man in serious condition following officer involved shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man is in serious condition after allegedly being shot by a West Valley City Police officer. West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD) say that this incident began shortly after 1 p.m. today when officers received reports of a shooting near the local Carl’s Jr. restaurant. Records state that police […]
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
KSLTV
Surveillance video shows moments just before FrontRunner train fatally hits woman
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said Monday that basic awareness could have saved the life of a 33-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City. A new video released Monday showed the critical moments leading up to Michelle Leyba’s...
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
15-year-old boy accidentally shot in the back in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the back while riding in a car, according to Sandy Police. Officers responded to Alta View Hospital on July 10 after the 15-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was then flown by […]
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police confirm officer-involved critical incident outside Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police have confirmed an officer-involved critical incident outside two businesses near 3500 South and 1500 West in a tweet issued at 2:17 p.m. Sunday. “Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near the...
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
