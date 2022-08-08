ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Missing woman found alive several days after car crash

TREMONTON, Utah — A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset

SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a...
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
15-year-old boy accidentally shot in the back in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the back while riding in a car, according to Sandy Police. Officers responded to Alta View Hospital on July 10 after the 15-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was then flown by […]
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
