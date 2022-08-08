ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key returners spur high hopes for area football teams

By Jason Hutton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aw5g_0h8aT4gv00 Bakita and Book preview the 2022 High School football season

Several high school football programs around West Michigan will be replacing key players from last season.

As practice begins on Monday, we are taking a look at some of the top returners.

Hudsonville missed the playoffs last season after dropping five games by eight points or less, but with starting quarterback Trey Carr returning, the Eagles have high hopes for 2022.

Staying in the OK Red, Mason McKenzie is another returning quarterback after leading Caledonia to ten wins and a district championship last fall.

Tim Kloska is back to run the ball for West Catholic, which was 9-2 in 2021. Kloska committed to play football at the Air Force during the offseason, and will be a player to watch this season.

The Bakita and Book preseason tour starts Monday, and will visit a different school each week day with reports in FOX 17 News at 6.

The schedule for the first week is as follows:

Monday - Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Tuesday - Unity Christian

Wednesday - Rockford

Thursday - Pewamo-Westphalia

Friday - Muskegon

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tiger and learn more about 25 beagles heading to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Tiger! Just like her namesake implies, this little kitty is a stripey spitfire!. Tiger is an adventure cat with plenty of personality. The Humane Society of West Michigan says her favorite thing to do is play! She loves to chase wand toys and would love a forever home with plenty of room to zoom. She may even enjoy having a feline friend to play with.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage

Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
