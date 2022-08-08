NAHANT - First responders on Sunday night came to the aid of a boat that ran aground during severe weather.Nahant police along with firefighters and the harbormaster responded "in the middle of the thunderstorm" to East Point, where the boat was grounded.Rescuers swam to the boat and helped five people off of it and onto the harbormaster's boat, despite waves that made the grounded boat "rock heavily back and forth."The rescued boaters were taken safely back to shore for evaluation. Police said they also received a call about two unaccounted paddleboarders off Long Beach. They said one made it back to shore safely while a passing sailboat picked up another.

NAHANT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO