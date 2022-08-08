Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Hot and humid ahead of cooler stretch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One more day of heat and humidity is ahead for southern New Hampshire. A slow-moving cold front will bring more showers and storms, then cooler air on Wednesday. A pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for...
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
WCVB
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
5 rescued from boat grounded by severe storm
NAHANT - First responders on Sunday night came to the aid of a boat that ran aground during severe weather.Nahant police along with firefighters and the harbormaster responded "in the middle of the thunderstorm" to East Point, where the boat was grounded.Rescuers swam to the boat and helped five people off of it and onto the harbormaster's boat, despite waves that made the grounded boat "rock heavily back and forth."The rescued boaters were taken safely back to shore for evaluation. Police said they also received a call about two unaccounted paddleboarders off Long Beach. They said one made it back to shore safely while a passing sailboat picked up another.
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
manchesterinklink.com
East Wing of City Hall closed Aug. 10 due to drainage issues: What you need to know
MANCHESTER, NH – The East Wing of City Hall will be closed August 10 due to drainage issues. City Clerk https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/City-Clerk. Finance Department https://www.manchesternh.gov/departments/finance. Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open Wednesday. This includes. Tax Collector. Assessor’s Office. City Solicitor. Human Resources. Planning...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Is Parking At Nahant, MA Beach Always Out Of Control, Or Was It Just Super Hot This Weekend?
I was in Lynn visiting family over the weekend and spent some time at the beach. Man, was it HOT! Record temperatures in Boston during the last few days, it was 98 degrees on Sunday. I ran Lynn beach on Sunday morning and could barely do 4 miles it was...
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Planning an excursion to the New Hampshire coast? Kick start your trip to the Granite State with the best things to do in Portsmouth, NH. With over 300 years of rich history, gourmet eateries, and plenty of local boutiques, this quaint coastal city is the perfect New England seaside getaway.
WMUR.com
Pair of rings found at Hampton Beach; owner sought by u local user
HAMPTON, N.H. — A u local New Hampshire group member is hoping to find the rightful owner of a pair of rings found at Hampton Beach. Bob Perry posted a photo of the ring set on Monday. He said he believes the rings are old based on the style,...
A Frame Cabin in New Hampshire on Its Own Island is Elegant Serenity
Jeremy Noyes captured this gorgeous shot on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was kind enough to share it with the New Hampshire Facebook group. I would order a print of this and hang it in my home. Between the colors, reflection of the house in the water, and mountains in the background, it is a feast for the eyes.
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
WMTW
CMP connects generator to power substation in response to peak demand
LEBANON, Maine — Central Maine Power connected a generator to a power substation in York County last week as part of an effort to prevent service disruptions in the area with more extreme heat expected. “We were concerned that had we not brought in this additional generator that there...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
Rep. Mirra Says State Altering Procedures to Speed Rocks Village Bridge Repairs
It has been almost five months since the Rocks Village Drawbridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, closed after being struck by an over height truck, and state Rep. Lenny Mirra says the state is hastening its usual repair process. Mirra, a guest of WHAV’s morning show Monday, explains the state...
