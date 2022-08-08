ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NH

WMUR.com

Video: Hot and humid ahead of cooler stretch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One more day of heat and humidity is ahead for southern New Hampshire. A slow-moving cold front will bring more showers and storms, then cooler air on Wednesday. A pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
universalhub.com

This storm was not messing around

Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

5 rescued from boat grounded by severe storm

NAHANT - First responders on Sunday night came to the aid of a boat that ran aground during severe weather.Nahant police along with firefighters and the harbormaster responded "in the middle of the thunderstorm" to East Point, where the boat was grounded.Rescuers swam to the  boat and helped five people off of it and onto the harbormaster's boat, despite waves that made the grounded boat "rock heavily back and forth."The rescued boaters were taken safely back to shore for evaluation. Police said they also received a call about two unaccounted paddleboarders off Long Beach. They said one made it back to shore safely while a passing sailboat picked up another. 
NAHANT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
LYNN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

East Wing of City Hall closed Aug. 10 due to drainage issues: What you need to know

MANCHESTER, NH – The East Wing of City Hall will be closed August 10 due to drainage issues. City Clerk https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/City-Clerk. Finance Department https://www.manchesternh.gov/departments/finance. Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open Wednesday. This includes. Tax Collector. Assessor’s Office. City Solicitor. Human Resources. Planning...
MANCHESTER, NH
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Planning an excursion to the New Hampshire coast? Kick start your trip to the Granite State with the best things to do in Portsmouth, NH. With over 300 years of rich history, gourmet eateries, and plenty of local boutiques, this quaint coastal city is the perfect New England seaside getaway.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA

