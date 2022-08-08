Read full article on original website
Related
Martha Stewart Is So Ready For Her Vegas Restaurant Opening
Award-winning chef Martha Stewart added to her long list of accolades with the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford. This is actually the star's first restaurant, despite her being in the food and dining industry for years. She launched the news on her website back in early 2022, stating that her new business will be located in the famous Paris Las Vegas casino and hotel.
Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Reveal The Fate Of Fresh Vine Wine - Exclusive
If wining and dining is your favorite pastime, then you probably know all about the brand Fresh Vine Wine. The company was co-founded by actresses Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev to create premium wines with exceptional taste. The famous friends pride themselves on supporting a healthy lifestyle, as Fresh Vine Wine's portfolio showcases a wine that has fewer calories and carbs and less sugar. Shoutout to all of the brand's gluten-free fans too!
What Ordering An 'Angel Shot' At A Bar Really Means
Hanging out at the bar can be a fun activity for people who want to meet up with friends and colleagues, celebrate special occasions, chill after a date or event, or just unwind after a long day. Drinking establishments have become popular fixtures in cultures all around the world, with histories that predate ancient Rome, according to The Brew Enthusiast. Whether you're a beer aficionado or prefer a cocktail or glass of wine, many of today's bars serve a variety of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) beverages to satisfy every type of palate. However, no matter if you're at your familiar neighborhood dive bar or an upscale taphouse, it's always extremely important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and carefully monitor your booze intake.
Sonic Is Bringing Back A Controversial Slushy Flavor
Sonic is known for a couple of things: being one of America's most popular carhops, those commercials with the two guys, and of course, endless options for drinks and slushes. Sonic's slushes are well-known for having many flavor options, from cherry limeade to slushies mixed with a healthy shot or two of Red Bull, complementing a thick, juicy cheeseburger and some salty fries. But not all flavors are well-received by everyone — in fact, some are downright controversial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Happened To Casa Roma After Kitchen Nightmares?
Anyone who's been watching Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" since the very beginning will no doubt remember the Casa Roma episode. The family-owned restaurant in Lancaster, California, was infamous for having one of the grossest kitchens in the show's history — no easy feat considering some of the questionable sanitation practices in the restaurants Ramsay has visited.
Guy Fieri Was Never The Same After Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Guy Fieri: the man, the myth, the legend. What can we say about the human embodiment of a puppy dog — one that just finished chugging a case of full-sugar Red Bulls — that hasn't already been said? The fact that he often looks like a time-traveler from 2005 (the frosted tips, the Oakley-style sunglasses, the emo-esque arm bands) has been discussed ad nauseam, as has his unique zest for all things food-related.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
RELATED PEOPLE
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Why Olive Garden's Chicken Is Being Questioned
If someone mentioned the words "Olive Garden" to you, what would be the first thing you think of? Would you think of endless breadsticks, buttery and dripping in garlic salt? Bowls upon bowls of pasta in a variety of cream and tomato sauces? Trying to prove to your friends that you can conquer the Tour of Italy? While these are all indeed things that Olive Garden is well-known for, the Italian-styled restaurant also has many chicken dishes. Chicken Parmigiana, chicken Alfredo, and chicken and shrimp carbonara are among the many poultry-based options on Olive Garden's menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s
Buying a gift for a woman in her 70s? We found a slew of ideas that whoever you're shopping for will love and actually use — details
Duff Goldman's Daughter Is An Adorable Ace Of Cupcakes
Though she's not even two years old, Duff Goldman's daughter is no stranger to the spotlight. The culinary media mogul is best known for crafting unique cakes on the show "Ace of Cakes," but has recently shifted gears to allow for some other content on his social media channels, namely his little girl Josephine. From messy eating habits she may or may not have inherited from dear old dad to adorable birthday posts, it is clear Josephine's doting father is her biggest fan.
Netflix Series Tries To Reunite Parents With Their Abducted Children After More Than 30 Years
When Unsolved Mysteries rebooted on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the country saw a renewed interest in several different cold cases. As mentioned before, the death of Alonzo Brooks was basically reopened because of the attention that the show brought. Another story that has gotten renewed attention centers around the disappearance of Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. Both kids were abducted from a Manhattan playground in 1989. Both kids have not been seen since.
Burger King Finally Launched Its Line Of Chicken Sandwiches
Last year, the launch of Burger King's Ch'King sandwich was big news. At the time, the fast food chain explained it had spent two years "perfecting" the new item, and even made the bold statement that the hand-breaded sandwich "might be as good as the Whopper" in a press release. Whether or not the Ch'King was as good as the Whopper is up for debate, but it certainly didn't have the same staying power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland
This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
Thrillist
This Chain Launched a Sandwich Packed with Mac 'N Cheese & Nashville Hot Chicken
There's a fine line between a menu item that feels like a stunt and one that is unexpected and indulgent. A new sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese might land the latter category. I Heart Mac & Cheese's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is one of two new items hitting its menu that includes that spicy Tennessee classic. The other is a bowl of mac 'n cheese with Nashville hot chicken in the mix.
Burger King's CEO Has Bad News For Fans Of The $1 Whopper
Burger King's menu is full of mouthwatering meals that are fit for, well, a king, but priced for commoners and royalty alike. Everyone knows that the Whopper is Burger King's crown jewel. Named for its "whopping" size, the BK classic includes a quarter pound flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a sesame seed bun, as described on the online menu (per Burger King).
Why Two Jean-Georges Alums Opened a Restaurant 'in the Middle of Nowhere'
When Brendan Ullman and Tyler O'Toole met in 2017 as young chefs at Jean-Georges, the two-Michelin-star namesake restaurant of Jean-George Vongerichten, they soon fell into a post-work ritual. After an intense shift that ended at 3 a.m., says Ullman, "we didn't have anywhere local to get drinks, because the bar across the street had closed down." The best they could do was a 24-hour drugstore that sold beer.
Mashed
140K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0