Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
A SWAT team has killed the man suspected of fatally stabbing NASCAR driver Bobby East
Bobby East, a USAC and NASCAR driver, was fatally stabbed at a gas station on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Trent William Millsap, a transient based in Orange County. Millsap was killed by a SWAT team on Friday as the officers tried to serve an arrest warrant.
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Father-of-two shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Oregon
A father of two in Oregon was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident that was allegedly sparked after the 45-year-old splashed the window of the suspected killer’s BMW. On Wednesday 13 July, Dennis Anderson, 45, was driving home from the beach with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury,...
Mother, boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old girl falls out of SUV, fatally struck on California freeway
A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a moving SUV onto the freeway in South California, and her mother and the woman’s boyfriend have been charged in connection with her death. The child’s mother Veronda Gladney, 28, of Lancaster, and her boyfriend Michael Branch, 39, of Hawthorne, were arrested...
Cops Kill People: San Bernardino Police Fatally Shoot 23-Year-Old Black Man In The Back At Illegal Gambling Facility
San Bernardino Police officers fatally shoot Black man in the back during a raid at an illegal gambling facility
Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident
An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
‘We Forgive Her,’ Pregnant Victim’s Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
The sister of the pregnant woman killed in a multi-car crash on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood has forgiven the driver accused of causing the tragic collision that took six lives and injured eight others. KTLA reports that devastated family members and their supporters gathered over...
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
Photos released of shooter who went on a deadly California 7-Eleven spree
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Photos of the suspected shooter in a baffling and deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies around Southern California have been released by police. In five hours on Monday, police believe the same man attacked six different 7-Eleven stores; the date...
12-year-old driving car killed in Maryland crash
Police in Maryland are investigating a car crash that left a 12-year-old driver dead early Sunday morning. Josseline Molina-Rivas was driving at 2:08 a.m. when her vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old male passenger, Mario Arturo-Artiga, was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, Howard County police said Monday.
A man with a knife was shot by police. Then an LAPD helicopter made things worse
The police shooting began like so many others. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of a man with a knife acting erratically. One opened fire when the man came at them aggressively. If it had ended there, the man probably would still be alive. But a police...
LA shooting: Two dead and five injured after ‘multiple shooters’ open fire at Los Angeles park
At least two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a crowd had gathered for a car show.Seven people were shot at by one or two shooters at Peck Park in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, and were rushed to hospital, the Los Angeles fire department said. Two of them later died, authorities said.The LA police department said it was not an active shooting situation when they responded to the shooting around 3.50pm at the park.“Around 3.50pm, Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of...
Man on day trip with partner fatally shot in suspected road rage incident in Oregon
A man on a day trip with his partner was fatally shot last week in a suspected road rage incident in Oregon, police said. Oregon State Police responded to reports of a shooting on Oregon Route 18 in Polk County at around 9 p.m. July 13, according to the agency.
Video shows moment dog with its mouth taped is rescued from hot car while owner was in casino
Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of taping his three-month-old puppy’s mouth with a tape and leaving it inside his car while he went inside a casino to gamble.Raul Carbajal — who has been accused of animal cruelty — was arrested around 3.20pm last week in the parking lot of Bellagio, a popular casino and resort in Las Vegas.A video of the police rescuing the puppy, a Siberian Husky has since gone viral.The pup was found in Mr Carbajal’s car with a piece of electrical tape sealing its mouth shut. The temperature inside the car was nearly 108...
An 80-year-old liquor store owner shot a suspected robber armed with an AR-15 rifle then suffered a heart attack
Craig Cope, 80, fired a shotgun at a heavily-armed intruder who tried to rob his liquor store in Norco, California, surveillance footage shows.
Stolen Car Burned After Road Rage Shooting
Sometimes three horrible things collide into an event so bad, you just have to stare at it for the train wreck that it is. That’s what we have with this car fire authorities responded to in Fife, Washington in the early morning hours of July 13. It involved a stolen car, road rage, and a shooting.
