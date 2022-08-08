ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident

An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

12-year-old driving car killed in Maryland crash

Police in Maryland are investigating a car crash that left a 12-year-old driver dead early Sunday morning. Josseline Molina-Rivas was driving at 2:08 a.m. when her vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old male passenger, Mario Arturo-Artiga, was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, Howard County police said Monday.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Independent

LA shooting: Two dead and five injured after ‘multiple shooters’ open fire at Los Angeles park

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a crowd had gathered for a car show.Seven people were shot at by one or two shooters at Peck Park in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, and were rushed to hospital, the Los Angeles fire department said. Two of them later died, authorities said.The LA police department said it was not an active shooting situation when they responded to the shooting around 3.50pm at the park.“Around 3.50pm, Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Video shows moment dog with its mouth taped is rescued from hot car while owner was in casino

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of taping his three-month-old puppy’s mouth with a tape and leaving it inside his car while he went inside a casino to gamble.Raul Carbajal  — who has been accused of animal cruelty — was arrested around 3.20pm last week in the parking lot of Bellagio, a popular casino and resort in Las Vegas.A video of the police rescuing the puppy, a Siberian Husky has since gone viral.The pup was found in Mr Carbajal’s car with a piece of electrical tape sealing its mouth shut. The temperature inside the car was nearly 108...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motorious

Stolen Car Burned After Road Rage Shooting

Sometimes three horrible things collide into an event so bad, you just have to stare at it for the train wreck that it is. That’s what we have with this car fire authorities responded to in Fife, Washington in the early morning hours of July 13. It involved a stolen car, road rage, and a shooting.
FIFE, WA

