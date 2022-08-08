Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
Yardbarker
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Yardbarker
The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna
I’ve held out on writing this article for as long as I possibly can, but this probably should have been said weeks ago. The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna. For the entire season, the Big Bear has been the worst offensive player in the lineup, which is the last thing that should be expected out of a designated hitter. Ozuna has one job, and he’s been abysmal at it. On the season, he’s hitting just .215 with a .659 OPS. Ozuna is striking out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and walking just 6% of the time. All of this has led to him accruing an appalling -1.1 WAR.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
Yankees’ Carpenter Suffers Foot Fracture vs. Mariners
The veteran slugger has been in the midst of a resurgent season in his first campaign with New York.
Yardbarker
Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return
With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres' third baseman Manny Machado had bold response to questions about Dodgers' sweep
The San Diego Padres lost their fourth consecutive game when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. But it is certain that All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is not concerned about his team falling further behind their in-state division rival. After the Padres lost 4-0 on...
Yardbarker
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Yardbarker
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
Yardbarker
Braves could be without Travis d’Arnaud for a while
In Saturday’s night game of a doubleheader, multiple Braves went down with injuries. Atlanta saw Max Fried , Jackson Stephens, and Travis d’Arnaud all suffer different severity of injuries, with d’Arnaud’s being the most concerning. X-rays came back negative, but reports surfaced that the veteran catcher is in a walking boot today.
Yardbarker
Updates on Ian Anderson and Travis d’Arnaud
This weekend went about as poorly as possible for the Braves. Not only did they lose four of five games, falling 6.5 games back in the division, but they also suffered a couple of injuries and Ian Anderson once again looked like a shell of the pitcher he has been over the last two seasons. Atlanta will need Anderson to bounce back if they want to repeat as champions, and they’ll also need Travis d’Arnaud to make a full recovery from the right leg injury he suffered when attempting to tag Pete Alonso on a bang-bang play at the plate.
Yardbarker
Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been the architect behind a number of blockbuster moves in recent years that were considered "wins" at the trade deadline. Trea Turner and Max Scherzer a year ago. Yu Darvish back in 2017. We can lump the Mookie Betts acquisition in there, even though that was an offseason addition.
RubberDucks rally in ninth inning to open homestand with victory over Baysox
Three consecutive two-strike, two-out hits helped the RubberDucks rally for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Tuesday night. Brayan Rocchio, Bryan Lavastida and Micah Pries all roped RBI singles in the final at-bat for the Ducks (56-45) with Pries' being the game-winner. Rocchio finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Lavastida went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBIs and Jhonkensy Noel slapped a two-run single.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
FOX Sports
Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak
Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
NFL・
Yardbarker
Rockies use 22 hits to crush Cardinals
Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 16-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron also went deep and finished with two hits and five RBIs, Brendan Rodgers had four hits...
Yardbarker
New York Yankees star shortstop prospect suffers hand injury as fans clamor for his promotion
There is a strong argument to make that the New York Yankees should pull up star shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza to compete with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. General manager Brian Cashman doubled down over the weekend, indicating that they’ve been supremely impressed with Kiner-Falefa’s defense this season, despite 11 errors and a .967 fielding percentage at the position over 827.1 innings this year.
