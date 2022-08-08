ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Hiking Safety Tips

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bieV9_0h8aSBkY00

A hiker was rescued from La Quinta trail Sunday morning.

Cal Fire reported the hiker was injured off La Quinta cove trail, then hoisted to safety by a helicopter. You can read the full story here .

News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura is sharing safety tips for people looking to hit the trails throughout valley.

One of the biggest recommendations is staying hydrated.

Cris Meza, works at 'Running Wild' in Palm Springs, a store that sells walking, running and hiking gear.

Meza recommends, "Definitely bring a lot of water regardless of the time of day, but if you do leave in early in the mornings and in the evening, maybe bring a flashlight with you because typically early in the mornings, and later the evenings is when you when you want to go out in this heat."

Meza often helps visitors telling them what trails are safe.

"Some of the Lykken trails, some of the offline trails can be pretty treacherous, but other than that they're pretty good trails," says Meza.

The Palm Springs Fire Department also shared a list of safety tips to assist hikers.

It's recommended to hike with a buddy, stay hydrated, pack snacks, make sure your cell phone is fully charged and of course to use sun protection.

Although it may be easy to overlook, you also want to have a good pair of shoes.

Lastly, it's important to know the signs of a heat stroke, and being ready to call 911 if you run into an emergency.

The post Hiking Safety Tips appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire

A firefighter and a resident were hurt after a Palm Springs house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Via Corta. ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Via Corta. One resident The post Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon back open at the Whitewater Wash after Monday flooding

N Indian Canyon Drive is back open from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road. The road was shut down Monday night due to flooding. At this time, there were no other weather-related closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. Monday afternoon, rain caused flooding at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The The post N Indian Canyon back open at the Whitewater Wash after Monday flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail

Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school

Two Los Angeles residents were arrested Monday morning on accusations of stealing from an elementary school in Twentynine Palms. The burglary occurred at Oasis Elementary School over the weekend but it was reported to police Monday at 7:00 a.m. Morongo Unified School District employees told deputies that a school vehicle and approximately $5,590.00 worth of The post Two LA residents accused of stealing school vehicle, $5.5K worth of computer electronics from 29 Palms school appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
La Quinta, CA
Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged

A Palm Springs police officer involved in a deadly shooting by an unlicensed bail agent will not face criminal charges, the District Attorney announced. David Spann, 33, was killed in his Palm Springs home in April 2021. He was allegedly shot by Fabian Herrera, who police said was posing as a bounty hunter. Herrera was The post Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station

More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding

N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road due to flooding. At this time, there have been no announcements for road closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. There is no word on when Indian Canyon could be back open. Earlier today, rain caused The post N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found

The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Hiking Safety Tips
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs’ $8.6M Downtown Park incomplete after contractor ‘abandons’ project

The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of the new taxpayer-funded park – but 9 months later, city documents show the The post Palm Springs’ $8.6M Downtown Park incomplete after contractor ‘abandons’ project appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers

A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night. The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members. According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that The post Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers appeared first on KESQ.
LANDERS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella

One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday.  According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense rests in retrial of man accused in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer

The defense rested and closing arguments began today in the retrial of a 73-year-old former attorney who was previously convicted in the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree but was granted a new trial -- along with three of his co-defendants. David K. Replogle is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of The post Defense rests in retrial of man accused in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection to burglary in Yucca Valley

A Coachella man is behind bars this morning after committing an alleged burglary in Yucca Valley. The incident took place on August 6th in a residential are near William Lane in Yucca around 10 in the morning. After responding to the scene, authorities were able to find the suspect and arrest him. His is currently The post Coachella man arrested in connection to burglary in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley

Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County. Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7. There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon. Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track The post Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions

Residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park continue to demand faster action from government agencies to better their living conditions. Dozens of residents came together Tuesday night, pushing for a for a safe and urgent relocation. “It’s something that needs to be changed now and we need to see it so then we can finally The post ‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Back to School: PSUSD prepares for the first day back

Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) has been busy getting ready for the upcoming school year with the completion of projects and program expansions. Five 250 kW batteries were installed at Palm Springs High School, Desert Hot Springs High School, Cathedral City High School, Rancho Mirage High School, and the district office. Julie Arthur, PSUSD's The post Back to School: PSUSD prepares for the first day back appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm preparedness tips to help you deal with Monsoonal weather

While conditions remained dry today, moisture is expected in the days ahead, and that could mean more storms. Sebastian Miller has lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life, and tells me he isn't a fan of muggy weather. He says, "It's really humid, and I don't like coming out with it's humid, it's just The post Storm preparedness tips to help you deal with Monsoonal weather appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash

A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last month has died from his injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. On July 29, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer in Palm Springs around 3:00 a.m. and found a man The post Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November

Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy