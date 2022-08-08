Hiking Safety Tips

A hiker was rescued from La Quinta trail Sunday morning.

Cal Fire reported the hiker was injured off La Quinta cove trail, then hoisted to safety by a helicopter. You can read the full story here .

News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura is sharing safety tips for people looking to hit the trails throughout valley.

One of the biggest recommendations is staying hydrated.

Cris Meza, works at 'Running Wild' in Palm Springs, a store that sells walking, running and hiking gear.

Meza recommends, "Definitely bring a lot of water regardless of the time of day, but if you do leave in early in the mornings and in the evening, maybe bring a flashlight with you because typically early in the mornings, and later the evenings is when you when you want to go out in this heat."

Meza often helps visitors telling them what trails are safe.

"Some of the Lykken trails, some of the offline trails can be pretty treacherous, but other than that they're pretty good trails," says Meza.

The Palm Springs Fire Department also shared a list of safety tips to assist hikers.

It's recommended to hike with a buddy, stay hydrated, pack snacks, make sure your cell phone is fully charged and of course to use sun protection.

Although it may be easy to overlook, you also want to have a good pair of shoes.

Lastly, it's important to know the signs of a heat stroke, and being ready to call 911 if you run into an emergency.

