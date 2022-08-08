ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For actor Chris Pratt, the sky’s the limit as he continues to dominate Hollywood. Taking on franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, there doesn’t appear to be any role too big for the celebrity to take on. At one time, rumors circulated that Pratt might take over the Indiana Jones series. But those rumors were just that as Harrison Ford wrapped production of the fifth Indiana Jones film. But beyond the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Pratt is happily married to Katherine Schwarzenegger who recently shared an Instagram post about handling two children under 2.
