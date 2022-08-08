ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region

By James De La Fuente
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZI92T_0h8aQuxT00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.

The Gilded Age casting extras in Albany and Rensselaer counties

The Albany Film Commissioner Deb Goedeke says this will be the first time that Washington Park will have sand covered roads and horse carriages. The Gilded Age began in 1870 which coincidentally happens to be year Washington Park was established.

Goedeke tells us 13,000 sleeping room nights have been booked in the area, 7,0000 are in Albany.  And in case you were wondering what is a sleeping room night? Well, the commissioner tells us exactly what it is.

“When someone checks into a hotel, and they stay in the sleeping room for the night and then they check out the next day,” said Goedeke.

Albany road closures, parking restrictions for the Gilded Age

She also tells us that while the filming is here in the area, about $165,000 a day is being pumped back into the Capital Region economy. The commissioner also says this is a great employment for locals looking to make it big in show business.

With a spike in violence here in the Capital Region, I asked Goedeke how the film Crews were being protected while visiting our city. She tells us that they tend to hire their own security and, Albany Police Department saying that it is commonplace with any filming crew that police presence will be increased.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Hollywood’s industry is not finished with our area, just yet.  Deb Goedeke has something more up her sleeve. She tell us it is a a big deal but, she can’t tell us, yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany

I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Q 105.7

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo#Crews#Albany Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, August 11

Today's five things to know include a drugged driver convicted after crashing with a child in the car, the victims named after Tuesday's fatal Columbia Turnpike crash, and an alleged serial sex offender nabbed in Watervliet.
ALBANY, NY
streetfoodblog.com

Rounding up what’s new in Troy

Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul signs NY’s Green CHIP bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Just days after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Governor Kathy Hochul in Albany to sign New York State’s $10 billion Green CHIPS bill. “What this is going to do is off set the cost of developing a semiconductor plant and we are going to do […]
POLITICS
wamc.org

Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside

Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home

It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy