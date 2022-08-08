‘It’s just unbelievable;’ Community remembers 4 victims of Butler Twp. shooting

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Now that the suspect of a shooting in Butler Township is in custody, the community can focus its attention on remembering the four victims.

It has been a tough few days for the Butler Township community.

Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue just before noon Friday on reports of shots fired, police said Friday afternoon. Police found multiple crime scenes and four people who had been shot. They were all pronounced dead on scene, Porter said.

Police released the identity of all four victims — 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78 -year-old Eva Knox, 41 year old Sarah Anderson and 15 year old Kayla Anderson.

Sunday night, to the relief of many, the prime suspect Stephen Marlow was captured by police in Kansas.

“First we were kind of concerned for our safety because we didn’t know where this person was and we were very relieved that he was caught.” Tonya Hittner of Butler Township said.

The relief was mixed with sadness, as the community still mourns the loss of four people.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Hittner said.

An obituary by Morton and Whetsone Funeral Home in Vandalia for Clyde and Eva Knox reads “They shared 60 wonderful years of marriage, raised two children and loved their grandchildren and family dearly.”

Clyde and Eva "Sally" Knox (Courtesy of Morton & Whetstone Fu)

Hittner remembered seeing the Knox’s in the neighborhood.

“They spent a lot time sitting outside or working in their yard, they had a golf cart that they would drive through the neighborhood and I just would be on my walks and I would be there for an hour like talking to them. They were very enjoyable people,” she said.

Airline Dairy Creme, a restaurant and ice cream shot in Vandalia, posted on social media saying they are heartbroken over the senseless deaths of 15 year old Kayla Anderson and her mother Sarah.

The post goes on to say they are praying for Kayla’s sister who also used to work for them and the Anderson family.

“When they first moved here, their children were a lot younger and we had a dog and every time they would walk they would just come out and love on the dog, very nice people,” Hittner recalled.

Kayla was a sophomore at Butler High School in Vandalia. The community is expected to gather there Monday to pray and be there for each other.

“I think it’s important for the kids at the high school for sure because school starts next week and a lot of them have never dealt with this and it’s just unbelievable that this would happen around here,” Hittner said.

Funeral arrangements for Clyde and Eva have been announced.

The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United Methodist Church on S. Dixie Drive, according to an obituary.

The funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interments will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.

Arrangements for Kayla and Sarah Anderson have not been announced at this time.

