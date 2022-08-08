Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
actionnews5.com
MSCS looks to improve test scores this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the first day of school, and Memphis Shelby County Schools said they’re hitting the ground running to improve test scores for this school year. After the state released TCAP scores that showed the MSCS was trending up in every subject other than math — the district made a plan.
Tennessee Tribune
500 Free Backpacks to be Given Away in Memphis August 13
Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South kids receive backpacks collected at drive this summer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of Shelby County third graders went home with a new backpack full of supplies Tuesday. The backpacks were given out via a partnership with the YMCA and Action News 5. “We’re so excited. Being the second day of school, we know many of our parents...
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
Groups team up to welcome students back to classes
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a party for a cause Monday morning as two groups came together to welcome students back for the first day of classes at a South Memphis elementary school. Dozens of men with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated were on hand donning their purple and gold as they were joined by Memphis […]
MSCS 2022-2023 school year starts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August 8th marks the first day of school for Memphis-Shelby County School students. The school day will start with students stepping onto brand-new buses. The district is partnering with First Student Transportation. Its fleet of buses are equipped with the latest safety features. Cameras will capture drivers who run the extended stop […]
Memphis ranks among 3 Tennessee cities as cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
MSCS Students Get Heartfelt Hugs on First Day Back-to-School
Hundreds of Memphis-Shelby County School students returned to classrooms Monday. The 2022-2023 school year is the first year since the pandemic began to start without enforced COVID-19 protocols. Watch: Middle school student gets a warm hug from a teacher. Who’s Holding School Boss Joris Ray Accountable For Academic, Fiscal Mess?...
actionnews5.com
Ralph Prater, one of first Black students at Memphis State, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Tuesday the death of one of the college’s first Black students, Ralph Prater. Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, leaves a legacy behind as one of the eight Black men and women who were allowed to enroll at the university in 1959.
actionnews5.com
Health fair for Shelby County students going back to school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools held events today to get students ready to get back on the grind when schools resume on Monday. They held a 2.2k mile fun-run that finished at the district’s third annual Community Health Fair. The health fair provided basic health screenings to get everyone off to a healthy start for the 2022-2023 school year.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
LeMoyne-Owen College begins day two of fundraising telethon | Here's how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is leading into the second and final day of its fundraising telethon 807 Day of Giving, which will allow the college to fund student scholarships, retention, and recruitment. As the only HBCU in the city of Memphis for the last 160 years, LeMoyne-Owen College...
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioners ask state for help amid clerk’s office chaos
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Tennessee to the rescue! Fed up with the problems in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, the Shelby County Commission voted Monday night to ask state officials to send help. Instead of recording a “no-confidence” vote against Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, commissioners...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
MLGW temporarily suspends all residential disconnects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is temporarily suspending disconnects for all residential customers. In a tweet, the company said it understands some customers are struggling to cover their utility bills, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers can always make payment arrangements for cutoff notices online through My Account...
actionnews5.com
MPD will host Hiring Expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
