Effective: 2022-08-10 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands and South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations particularly within and downstream of recent burn scars. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening over recent burn scars. Rainfall amounts may exceed one inch in a short amount of time. Given recent rainfall and flooding, rainfall today could cause significant flash flooding impacts within and downstream of the burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO