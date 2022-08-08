Read full article on original website
Related
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
This limestone coffin is believed to hold the remains of the biblical King Herod
Limestone coffin of Herod the GreatCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Herod the Great was the king of Judea from 37 - 4 BCE. He is most famously known in the Bible as the ruler who ordered the execution of all male children under two years of age around the time Jesus Christ was born.
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
New 'I Am Jesus Christ' Footage Shows The Cleansing Of The Temple
Development on the first-person Jesus Christ simulator is moving along nicely. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, let me recap. Indie developer SimulaM announced I Am Jesus Christ back in 2019 and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The game is being built in Unreal...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Nash Papyrus is the oldest Hebrew text discovered in Egypt and it mentions the Ten Commandments
The Nash PapyrusPhoto by unknown, uploaded Daniel.baranek; Public Domain image. The Nash Papyrus was first acquired in Egypt in 1902 by W.L. Nash. Nash was the Secretary of the Society of Biblical Archaeology in England.
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
How old was Jesus when he died? Why scholars are not in agreement on it.
Jesus Christ's birth and death are central facets of Christianity. But scholars can't agree on Jesus' age when he died.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two ancient ossuaries mention "Caiaphas", the high priest involved in Jesus's trial
Ossuary of Joseph CaiaphasPhoto by deror_avi; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Joseph ben Caiaphas was mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible as the high priest who presided over the trial of Jesus Christ. He was the priest who decided Jesus's fate and initiated the steps for him to be crucified by the Romans.
Perspective: Why you shouldn’t walk out of church if you’re angry
In the wake of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion-rights supporters protested on social media and public spaces, as expected. Some also voiced their displeasure by walking out in the middle of church services when pastors spoke in favor of the ruling. These single-person protests were...
A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ
The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Overflowing hope
There is a verse from the book of Romans that has been replaying in my mind recently. The verse reads, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 15:13)
The Timely Truth for this week is ... TIME
Why do people like the outdoors so much? What is the real lure of popular outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and hiking? For many of us, the serenity of an outdoor experience offers precious, and in many cases, uninterrupted time to think through our problems — let our minds unwind, get caught up on prayers and simply listen to God.
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VI, Section II, Chapter III - Of Universal Benevolence
THOUGH our effectual good offices can very seldom be extended to any wider society than that of our country; our good-will is circumscribed by no boundary, but may embrace the immensity of the universe. We cannot form the idea of any innocent and sensible being, whose happiness we should not desire, or to whose misery, when distinctly brought home to the imagination, we should not have some degree of aversion. The idea of a mischievous, though sensible, being, indeed, naturally provokes our hatred: but the ill-will which, in this case, we bear to it, is really the effect of our universal benevolence. It is the effect of the sympathy which we feel with the misery and resentment of those other innocent and sensible beings, whose happiness is disturbed by its malice.
Sesame Place Announces Diversity Plan After Characters Accused of Snubbing Black Kids
Sesame Place is reckoning with recent allegations that its performers have been intentionally ignoring children of color. In a press release Tuesday, the children’s theme park, based outside of Philadelphia, vowed that all current staff members will undergo an anti-bias training program by the end of September. Going forward, new hires will also be required to complete the training, and the park said the program will be led by national experts. “We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds,” Sesame Place Philadelphia President Cathy Valeriano said in the statement. “The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day.” The plan comes after videos emerged of Black children being snubbed by the park’s characters and went viral on social media.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 20 - The Cemetery of the Château d’If
On the bed, at full length, and faintly illuminated by the pale light that came from the window, lay a sack of canvas, and under its rude folds was stretched a long and stiffened form; it was Faria’s last winding-sheet,—a winding-sheet which, as the turnkey said, cost so little. Everything was in readiness. A barrier had been placed between Dantès and his old friend. No longer could Edmond look into those wide-open eyes which had seemed to be penetrating the mysteries of death; no longer could he clasp the hand which had done so much to make his existence blessed. Faria, the beneficent and cheerful companion, with whom he was accustomed to live so intimately, no longer breathed. He seated himself on the edge of that terrible bed, and fell into melancholy and gloomy reverie. Alone! he was alone again! again condemned to silence—again face to face with nothingness! Alone!—never again to see the face, never again to hear the voice of the only human being who united him to earth! Was not Faria’s fate the better, after all—to solve the problem of life at its source, even at the risk of horrible suffering? The idea of suicide, which his friend had driven away and kept away by his cheerful presence, now hovered like a phantom over the abbé’s dead body. “If I could die,” he said, “I should go where he goes, and should assuredly find him again. But how to die? It is very easy,” he went on with a smile; “I will remain here, rush on the first person that opens the door, strangle him, and then they will guillotine me.” But excessive grief is like a storm at sea, where the frail bark is tossed from the depths to the top of the wave. Dantès recoiled from the idea of so infamous a death, and passed suddenly from despair to an ardent desire for life and liberty.
Wilkinson family delights Waynesville with special appearance
When David and Alison Wilkinson decided to bring the family across the pond for their 30th wedding anniversary trip, they didn’t know they’d be making a special drive to Waynesville for their first-ever full-family weekend series at Long’s Chapel. The British family of five was enjoying time...
'Greater Works Than These': Our job as Christians and of the church is fulfilling these works
In John 14, Jesus is in the upper room at Passover trying to give last minute instructions and teachings to his disciples. But he makes one statement that sounds almost too incredible to be true. He says in verse 12, he that believes on me, (his followers) the works that...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Holbrook, NY
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0