SASE leader ranks amongst top cloud companies in the world across all areas. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced that for the sixth time, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessmer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, Netskope is ranked #30, and is just one of four listed security providers in the top 50.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO