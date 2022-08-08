ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, St. Petersburg leadership development firms to merge

One Tampa Bay leadership development firm is acquiring another in a deal aimed at developing women leaders around the world. The McGuckin Group, based in St. Petersburg, has acquired Key Associates, Inc., a longtime executive talent development firm based in Tampa. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under the...
TAMPA, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kevin Kinross to join CopperPoint as General Counsel

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Kevin Kinross will be joining CopperPoint on September 12, 2022 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, reporting to the CEO. Kinross brings over 20 years of experience,...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Netskope Honored in Forbes Cloud 100 for Sixth Year

SASE leader ranks amongst top cloud companies in the world across all areas. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced that for the sixth time, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessmer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, Netskope is ranked #30, and is just one of four listed security providers in the top 50.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Board Of Directors#Non Executive Co Chairman#The Carlyle Group Inc#Co Founder
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.
BUSINESS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies

Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

HPS|PayMedix names Brian Marsella President

Veteran Industry Executive to Lead National Expansion of Innovative Fintech Healthcare Payments Solution. MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS) and PayMedix announced today the appointment of Brian Marsella, a 30-year veteran executive in the employee benefits and insurance industries, as president of the firm and its fast-growing fintech healthcare payments solution, PayMedix.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Shifts To The Crypto Industry

The desire to harness the potential of diversity and inclusion has remained a top priority and a critical strategic agenda for many organisations around the world. The same goes for the Committee on Financial Services in the United States House of Representatives, which has diversity and inclusion as a core pillar of the US financial services system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ("Global Blood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of Global Blood common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.4 billion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Initiates Restructuring Process In A Seychelles Court

Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex has filed for restructuring in a court in the archipelagic island country. The company aims to resolve a shortfall created by a client missing a margin call. According to Bloomberg, CoinFlex sent out emails regarding the restructuring filing Tuesday, adding that it is looking for approval...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Virgin Mobile Terminates TRA in Connection with Acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes"), the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to share a notable development in the market as Virgin Mobile USA, Inc. ("Virgin Mobile" or the "Company") previously terminated its TRA. Virgin Mobile disclosed...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%

How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Issio Solutions Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Issio Solutions, Inc., the workforce optimization and data analytics SaaS company, announced it now meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) security requirements for its cloud-based healthcare workforce optimization platform, Issio. The U.S. federal government and VA can now utilize Issio across various departments and agencies.
TECHNOLOGY
blockworks.co

Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading Features

Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers announced the expansion of its crypto trading features today. Additional coins including LINK, MATIC, UNI and AAVE have also been added. Customers now have access to 24/7 trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company and can hold both USD and...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services

On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy