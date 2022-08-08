Read full article on original website
Related
Kewsong Lee's decision to step down as Carlyle chief highlights the challenge private equity faces when transitioning from founders
Kewsong Lee to step down as Carlyle's chief executive, investors Bain and Redwood have figured out how to tap into the $28 trillion home-equity market, and VCs are raising cash at record pace.
Tampa, St. Petersburg leadership development firms to merge
One Tampa Bay leadership development firm is acquiring another in a deal aimed at developing women leaders around the world. The McGuckin Group, based in St. Petersburg, has acquired Key Associates, Inc., a longtime executive talent development firm based in Tampa. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under the...
Kevin Kinross to join CopperPoint as General Counsel
PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Kevin Kinross will be joining CopperPoint on September 12, 2022 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, reporting to the CEO. Kinross brings over 20 years of experience,...
Netskope Honored in Forbes Cloud 100 for Sixth Year
SASE leader ranks amongst top cloud companies in the world across all areas. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced that for the sixth time, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessmer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, Netskope is ranked #30, and is just one of four listed security providers in the top 50.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
InvestorPlace
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
dailyhodl.com
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc Chief Executive Kewsong Lee has abruptly stepped down months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract, raising questions about succession plans at the private equity firm.
HPS|PayMedix names Brian Marsella President
Veteran Industry Executive to Lead National Expansion of Innovative Fintech Healthcare Payments Solution. MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS) and PayMedix announced today the appointment of Brian Marsella, a 30-year veteran executive in the employee benefits and insurance industries, as president of the firm and its fast-growing fintech healthcare payments solution, PayMedix.
zycrypto.com
Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Shifts To The Crypto Industry
The desire to harness the potential of diversity and inclusion has remained a top priority and a critical strategic agenda for many organisations around the world. The same goes for the Committee on Financial Services in the United States House of Representatives, which has diversity and inclusion as a core pillar of the US financial services system.
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ("Global Blood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of Global Blood common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.4 billion.
International Business Times
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Initiates Restructuring Process In A Seychelles Court
Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex has filed for restructuring in a court in the archipelagic island country. The company aims to resolve a shortfall created by a client missing a margin call. According to Bloomberg, CoinFlex sent out emails regarding the restructuring filing Tuesday, adding that it is looking for approval...
Virgin Mobile Terminates TRA in Connection with Acquisition by Sprint Nextel Corporation
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes"), the premier investment firm focused exclusively on monetizing Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"), is pleased to share a notable development in the market as Virgin Mobile USA, Inc. ("Virgin Mobile" or the "Company") previously terminated its TRA. Virgin Mobile disclosed...
Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%
How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
Total Helium Posting EnerCom Denver 2022 Presentation on Company Website
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces that it will post its presentation slides from the EnerCom Denver 2022 conference on its website. As previously announced by Total Helium, CEO Robert B. Price is speaking at the...
Issio Solutions Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
LAFAYETTE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Issio Solutions, Inc., the workforce optimization and data analytics SaaS company, announced it now meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) security requirements for its cloud-based healthcare workforce optimization platform, Issio. The U.S. federal government and VA can now utilize Issio across various departments and agencies.
blockworks.co
Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading Features
Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers announced the expansion of its crypto trading features today. Additional coins including LINK, MATIC, UNI and AAVE have also been added. Customers now have access to 24/7 trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company and can hold both USD and...
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services
On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Holbrook, NY
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0