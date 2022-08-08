Suburban Man Arrested Near Englewood Park With 5 Guns, Notes About Mass Shootings, ‘Significant’ Amount Of Ammo: Police

Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Woodridge arrested for 'randomly' firing shots into Englewood park: authorities
Community activists and residents have been reacting to the arrest of a man allegedly found near an Englewood park with several loaded weapons.
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Man Who Fired Gun at Chicago Park Had Massive Ammo Supply, Notes About Mass Shootings: Police
A west suburban man who allegedly fired a gun at a vacant South Side park last week was also driving with four other weapons including an AR-15 rifle, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition and handwritten notes about mass shootings, according to Chicago police. Alexander Podgorny, a 29-year-old Woodridge...
Suburban Man Arrested At Englewood Park With Guns, ‘Cache’ Of Ammo, Notes On Mass Shootings Could Face More Charges, Police Say
ENGLEWOOD — Police are considering pursuing additional charges against a suburban man who “fired randomly” into an Englewood park Thursday and was arrested near a minivan with an assault rifle, other loaded guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and notes referencing a mass shooting, officials said. Alexander...
2 teens shot, critically wounded in Riverdale: Police
Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Riverdale. The boys – 17 and 18 – were shot about 8:35 p.m. when they were outside in the 13100 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge
A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
No bail for domestic batterer who stormed home where his ex-girlfriend was: prosecutor
A 24-year-old Chicago man on probation for domestic battery allegedly invaded a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was at and threw landscaping bricks through windows and fought with occupants, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. It's a costly crime that more and more people are falling victim to. "When they cut the converter off, they do a lot of damage," said Gary Kinsler, Autohaus owner. "This is very expensive. To replace this with OEM parts and put it back to the way it was, it could be up to $3,000 dollars."
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Albany Park Man Was Protecting His Fiancée When He Was Fatally Shot, Family Says
ALBANY PARK — An Albany Park man who survived a shooting last year was gunned down a few blocks from his family home Monday morning, after using his body to shield his fiancée from the gunshots, police and family said. Juan Dionicio Nandi, 22, was fatally shot at...
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Man stole $56K in watches on Magnificent Mile before Mother Hubbard's hammer attack: CPD
CHICAGO -- A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard's bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was caught on surveillance video...
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment
CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
