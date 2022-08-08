Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Seen on a Yacht With Andrea Iervolino: What to Know About the Film Producer
A new man? Selena Gomez has been spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old Italian film producer helped the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star into the water as they spent the day on a yacht on Wednesday, August 3. In another set of snaps, […]
ETOnline.com
Channing Tatum Gushes Over Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut: 'I'm in Awe' (Exclusive)
Channing Tatum is smitten -- personally and professionally -- with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The couple is currently on location in Yucatan to film Pussy Island, with Kravitz directing and Tatum acting. Speaking exclusively with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz is doing on her directorial debut.
Grazia
Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Are Reportedly Married
Congratulations to Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, who have reportedly tied the knot. Outlets are speculating that the pair have already wed in a small London ceremony, with Rita apparently already changing her surname to Waititi-Ora. And to add fuel to the fire, both Taika and Rita have been spotted out with matching gold wedding rings in different Instagram posts.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom
After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At Selena Gomez’s Birthday Party In Full-Blown ‘Prairiecore’—We Want Her Patchwork Dress
Taylor Swift celebrated her bestie Selena Gomez‘s 3oth birthday this week, and her trendy prairiecore party guest attire is so chic! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, attended Gomez’s soiree and donned a tiered, floral, red patchwork summer sun dress with breezy fabric, puffy sleeves, and an elegant midi hemline. Swift’s dress is from Christy Dawn, and she accessorized her stunning piece with Cathy Waterman dangly earrings and tied her blonde tresses into two pigtail braids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashton Kutcher Opened Up About Why It Was So Important For Him And Mila Kunis To Appear In The “That '70s Show” Spinoff And Talked About The “Bizarre” Experience Of Returning To The Set After 16 Years
The married couple, who famously met on the original show in 1998, are set to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie in the upcoming Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show.
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
THE View fans have confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s “strange” and “insulting” behavior during Wednesday’s live show. In recent months, viewers have been calling for the 66-year-old comedian to be fired due to her on-air antics. It all started about halfway through the broadcast when...
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Holbrook, NY
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0