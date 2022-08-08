ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

WSET

New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lynchburg, VA
Appomattox County, VA
Education
County
Appomattox County, VA
WSET

Campbell County schools announce Back to School Open House

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools is welcoming students and families to its Back to School Open House on Thursday, August 11. Open House is a time for students and parents to meet teachers, counselors, and administrators in the district. The Open Houses will be available...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg's New Kiosks Create Hometown Tourism

Partnering with anchor institutions in the (434), these seven kiosks will help out-of-town visitors and aid in hometown tourism- check it out!. The City of Lynchburg‘s Office of Economic Development & Tourism (Opportunity Lynchburg - VA) has installed seven digital kiosks located throughout the city to offer information to residents, visitors, businesses and students.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Pavement work causes intermittent lane closures on Lakeside Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the City of Lynchburg communications and public engagement said that there will be intermittent lane closures on a portion of Lakeside Drive. These lane closures are due to performing pavement markings by the contractor of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Jefferson Forest golfers win Botetourt Metro invite by one stroke

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — In a close tournament, Jefferson Forest golfers edged Salem by one stroke to claim the Botetourt Metro Invitational tournament. The Cavaliers won the 13 team event, shooting a team score of 304, edging the Salem Spartans who shot a 305. . Freshman Cody Cox was low Cavalier, finishing 6th, with 75, followed by Ean Sprinkle and Blake Hogan at 76 (8th) and Thomas Shadrick at 77 (10th). This is the 5th event in the past 9 days that the team has appeared in.
FOREST, VA
NewsBreak
Education
WSET

Tractor-trailer and ambulance crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an ambulance Tuesday morning. This incident occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive. A door of the ambulance was removed in order to get the passenger out according to the...
BEDFORD, VA
thechronicle.news

New journey heart, retreat opens in Bedford County | Native Enterprise Information

A brand new retreat and journey heart opened this summer season in Thaxton, respiration life into land that has sat vacant for a few years. The Peaks Retreat and Journey Middle is positioned at 1336 Simmons Mill Street in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance coverage Firm closed its Woods Journey and Convention Retreat on the web site 5 years in the past, the 66-acre property sat vacant till a brand new tenant, CustomEd, bought the land in Sept. 2021.
THAXTON, VA
WFXR

Two injured in South Boston shooting, police say

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — A young woman and a teenage boy were hospitalized Monday night after being shot in South Boston, sparking a police investigation. The South Boston Police Department says its officers — along with Halifax County deputies — were dispatched to a report of a shooting near Willow Oaks Apartments on Poplar […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WFXR

75-year-old dies after SUV crashes in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998 […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

