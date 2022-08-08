Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Life-saving safety training: Amherst Co. schools hold response training for staff
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Teachers and staff at Amherst County schools are working to protect your children this upcoming school year by making sure employees are ready for any threat that comes their way. They held a response training at Amherst County High School on Monday for all...
WSET
Lynchburg City Schools chipping away at teacher shortage, 35 open positions remain
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With less than 10 days until the start of school, Lynchburg City Schools still has dozens of positions open. The good news is that LCS is chipping away at the teacher shortage, but there is still a lot to be done before the doors open up for this school year on August 16.
WSET
New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. schools add new security measures, COVID guidance for new year
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County students are heading back to class on Tuesday, and this year brings some changes. Dr. Mark Jones, superintendent for Pittsylvania County Public Schools, said they are finally turning the corner and getting back to a normal school year. First, COVID-19 policies will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Campbell County schools announce Back to School Open House
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools is welcoming students and families to its Back to School Open House on Thursday, August 11. Open House is a time for students and parents to meet teachers, counselors, and administrators in the district. The Open Houses will be available...
WSET
Liberty University School of Business dean to serve on Gov. Youngkin's economist panel
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WSET) — Dr. Dave Brat, Dean at Liberty University's School of Business will serve on Governor Glenn Youngkin's economist panel. This panel will advise Youngkin on the state's revenue estimates leading to his December budget revision the school said. The school said the fifteen-member panel will include...
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
WSET
Lynchburg's New Kiosks Create Hometown Tourism
Partnering with anchor institutions in the (434), these seven kiosks will help out-of-town visitors and aid in hometown tourism- check it out!. The City of Lynchburg‘s Office of Economic Development & Tourism (Opportunity Lynchburg - VA) has installed seven digital kiosks located throughout the city to offer information to residents, visitors, businesses and students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Pavement work causes intermittent lane closures on Lakeside Drive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the City of Lynchburg communications and public engagement said that there will be intermittent lane closures on a portion of Lakeside Drive. These lane closures are due to performing pavement markings by the contractor of the...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WSET
Appalachian Power to conduct test on Leesville Dam, water flow increase expected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam in southwestern Virginia. They said this is expected to begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and last through early morning Wednesday. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on...
WSET
Jefferson Forest golfers win Botetourt Metro invite by one stroke
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — In a close tournament, Jefferson Forest golfers edged Salem by one stroke to claim the Botetourt Metro Invitational tournament. The Cavaliers won the 13 team event, shooting a team score of 304, edging the Salem Spartans who shot a 305. . Freshman Cody Cox was low Cavalier, finishing 6th, with 75, followed by Ean Sprinkle and Blake Hogan at 76 (8th) and Thomas Shadrick at 77 (10th). This is the 5th event in the past 9 days that the team has appeared in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Tractor-trailer and ambulance crash in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an ambulance Tuesday morning. This incident occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive. A door of the ambulance was removed in order to get the passenger out according to the...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. authorities seeking two men in home invasion, armed robbery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are currently searching for two men — one of whom has yet to be identified — in connection with an armed robbery at a Bedford County home early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies...
Volunteers help socialize Virginia rescued beagles with baths, movies
FAIRFAX, Va. — Sixteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Cumberland, Virginia, laboratory got a unique opportunity to relax with some volunteers from rescue group Homeward Trails. Over the weekend, the group hosted what they called a Suds and Netflix night for the newly arrived pups. After getting...
WSET
Felony charges dropped against NC man over Amherst teen's shooting death
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man's felony charges were dropped over an investigation into a May 2021 incident that left a 17-year-old dead. This is according to court documents filed in Amherst General District Court. Michael Boone, 31, was previously charged with the following felonies:. Shooting...
thechronicle.news
New journey heart, retreat opens in Bedford County | Native Enterprise Information
A brand new retreat and journey heart opened this summer season in Thaxton, respiration life into land that has sat vacant for a few years. The Peaks Retreat and Journey Middle is positioned at 1336 Simmons Mill Street in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance coverage Firm closed its Woods Journey and Convention Retreat on the web site 5 years in the past, the 66-acre property sat vacant till a brand new tenant, CustomEd, bought the land in Sept. 2021.
Two injured in South Boston shooting, police say
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — A young woman and a teenage boy were hospitalized Monday night after being shot in South Boston, sparking a police investigation. The South Boston Police Department says its officers — along with Halifax County deputies — were dispatched to a report of a shooting near Willow Oaks Apartments on Poplar […]
75-year-old dies after SUV crashes in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998 […]
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Comments / 0