I died and came back to life, ‘heaven’ was incredible I can’t wait to go back
PLENTY of us wonder what happens to us when we depart from this life, but two women believe they can tell you. Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie both "died" on the operating table while having surgery and were brought back to life. The pair shared their experiences of the afterlife,...
Overflowing hope
There is a verse from the book of Romans that has been replaying in my mind recently. The verse reads, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 15:13)
The Timely Truth for this week is ... TIME
Why do people like the outdoors so much? What is the real lure of popular outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and hiking? For many of us, the serenity of an outdoor experience offers precious, and in many cases, uninterrupted time to think through our problems — let our minds unwind, get caught up on prayers and simply listen to God.
Let your kids make the mess
If there’s one thing that I’m learning in motherhood, and one piece of solid advice that I would offer to any parent, it’s this: let your kids make the mess. Though it may seem counterintuitive, kids making a mess can actually be beneficial in many ways. Like engaging their senses, fostering creativity, learning self-regulation and more.
Where Do We Go When We Sleep
This question came to me by chance, but I do not hide from you that I had thought about it before, but I ignored it and did not give it any importance. But the days pass and everything changes.One day I was lying in bed watching a movie called Room, a drama film directed by Lenny Abrahamson and written by Emma Donoghue, based on her novel of the same name. The film is about a young woman of the age of flowers who is held in captivity for seven years with her son, after which they allow the boy to escape to experience the outside world for the first time.
My knees creak, my eyes are failing, my memory’s shot, everyone ignores me … I love being 57
The world is on fire, literally and figuratively, but to young people who think that their lives are terrible because of the time we are living in, I say: well, at least you are not old. At 57, I defer to Cher, who said pithily of ageing: “I think it sucks.”
Church lady makes her own change for $50 in the church's offering plate to tithe on Sunday
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was raised attending church every Sunday and every Wednesday. On Sunday mornings, an offering plate was passed around the congregation, and people were expected to tithe each week. An usher would pass the offering plate around, starting at either the front or the back row of the church sanctuary, and move their way forward or back accordingly.
How I persuaded my boyfriend to leave the New Heaven New Earth ‘cult’
I can recall the pain in his eyes when my boyfriend concluded he had been deceived by the cult New Heaven New Earth. After weeks of probing, he had finally fully opened up to me about what had been going on. He had previously been reluctant to talk about something so sacred as his faith and was quick to dismiss my worries. He was told by the group’s members that his journey with God was “private” and he shouldn’t even tell his parents about what he was learning. But finally, in March 2022, after many arguments and tears shed,...
‘By the age of 30’: Finance guru’s tweet turned into viral meme mocking life advice
By age 30, people should have whatever they want to have, regardless of society’s expectations of success. At least, that is what the internet is saying.A self-made millionaire who retired at 35 years old sparked a debate about societal and career expectations when he offered some advice on the types of friends “you should have” when you turn 30.It all started on 1 August when Steve Adcock, who goes by @SteveOnSpeed on Twitter, tweeted: “By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.”The tweet, although well-intended, was...
'Greater Works Than These': Our job as Christians and of the church is fulfilling these works
In John 14, Jesus is in the upper room at Passover trying to give last minute instructions and teachings to his disciples. But he makes one statement that sounds almost too incredible to be true. He says in verse 12, he that believes on me, (his followers) the works that...
Lessons of a Bad Day
You know that book, “Alexander, And the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?” Well, the other day I had one of those. We all do, so I don’t count myself as special because my turn was up to have a subpar day. No, what made this day different was some of the realizations I had. At first, I wondered if the day I had was so atrocious that any tidbits of goodness that came out of it just appeared brighter compared to the dismal day. But after some time of reflection, I realized there is a plus side to having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.
macaronikid.com
What Your Younger Kids Need To Know As School Starts
Most teachers would prefer if parents would spend time over summer refreshing their younger student's memory for the "tasks" they will need to be able to complete while at school, rather than drilling things like math and vocab facts into them. As a mom of four kids, who also works...
I’m an etiquette coach – my advice for how to answer a phone call without being rude
AN etiquette coach has shared his advice on how to answer a phone call at a social gathering without being rude. TikTok wine and etiquette master Apwasiwine said giving friends and family your full attention should always be a priority. The manners influencer shared exactly what to do if you're...
Dear Life Kit: Can I tell my neighbor to put their yappy dogs inside?
HAVE A QUESTION YOU WANT TO ASK DEAR LIFE KIT ANONYMOUSLY? SHARE IT HERE. When interpersonal conflict meets etiquette, things can get messy. So we asked Rachel Wilkerson Miller, editor-in-chief of Self and author of The Art of Showing Up for help. Drawing on her years of experience in service journalism, she offers advice on three of your anonymous questions about tricky social situations.
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
At What Age Can I Give My Kids Money Instead of Presents?
Being a parent is the most rewarding job in the world, but it's also the hardest -- especially when shopping for gifts. While this task can certainly be fun, it's also time-consuming and often very...
Fiction: Story of Yucky Homework
Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Next Avenue
The Why and How of Sharing Your Family Story
Tips on how to do the research, organize what you find and preserve family history for future generations. Those who remember older relatives are bequeathed a sacred gift: their family story. Those memories — the legacy — become incrementally more precious after loved ones are gone. And why...
