1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found three males who were shot.

One of them, who was shot in the chest, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

He was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton.

Medics took two other victims to the hospital — one in serious condition who was shot in the knee and one in stable condition who was shot in the foot.

A fourth victim, police say, was grazed by a bullet in the arm and refused treatment on the scene. He went to the hospital by private vehicle.

“When they got here, it was a pretty chaotic scene. There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street and people scrambling,” said Pittsburgh police major crimes commander Richard Ford.

Police have not released the names or ages of any of the victims in this case, and they have not named any suspects or made any arrests.

Pittsburgh police detectives continue to investigate.

